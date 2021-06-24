Sophia Gorriaran is ready to race

Her coach acknowledges that making the Olympic team is a longshot for her this year. But her dad points out that, at this stage, it’s all about the experience.

A rising sophomore at the Moses Brown School in Providence, Gorriaran qualified for the women’s 800 meters in 2 minutes, 2.44 seconds, just ahead of the women’s standard of 2:02.50. She will compete in the last of five heats Thursday at about 10 p.m. ET.

PROVIDENCE — When 16-year-old Sophia Gorriaran runs in the U.S. Olympic trials Thursday evening, she’ll step step onto the track at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field wearing a plain Nike shirt and shorts, newly purchased just this week.

Sophia Gorriaran, 16, a rising sophomore at Moses Brown School in Providence, R.I., qualified for 2021 U.S. Olympic trials in the women's 800 meters. Steve Gorriaran/Handout photo

“We had a serious conversation about a month ago whether she wanted to even come to the trials,” Steve Gorriaran, told the Globe in an interview Wednesday. “Let’s be realistic about her chances here, it’s mostly about getting experience. Run around to see what it’s like, get some autographs and pictures with the professionals, and in three years, if she’s running and doing well, she’ll have experience.”

Eight other runners in her heat qualified with faster times, but Gorriaran still has her eye on the semifinals. She needs a personal best closer to 2 minutes to advance.

“I will hopefully be able to go further and make the US team,” Gorriaran says. “I’ve competed against a lot of these runners already. I run in professional meets with them. It helped me prepare for the trials. I’m not worried when I’m racing.”

In Lane 4, Raevyn Rogers is the fastest qualifier in the heat, running the 800 meters in 1:57.69. Kate Grace in Lane 8 qualified in 1:58.28. Gorriaran is next to Grace, in Lane 7, which should give her a good chance to read the field in the first lap.

Jon Barnes, Gorriaran’s track coach for the last three years, notes that many of the qualifying times came before the Summer Games were postponed, and runners may have gotten better or worse since then.

“Some of those times are attributed or come from 2019,” Barnes said. “It was based on the original expectation of last year’s trials. In all likelihood, you have to be in the 2:00 or 2:01 range.”

Barnes calls Gorriaran a “longshot,” but says the young runner has “fooled him before in a positive way.”

“The 800 is a race where you can’t make any mistakes,” Barnes said. “You have to be tactically right on your game. Make sure something external doesn’t happen, someone doesn’t block you or bump you.”

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Olympic games originally scheduled for July 24, 2020, until next month. The delay is the reason why Gorriaran has the chance to race in the trials.

She was a half-second behind the women’s standard in August 2020. But when she ran against a field of professional runners at the American Track League meet on Feb. 7, she eclipsed the qualifying time by 0.06 seconds. According to track and field website MileSplit.com, her time was the fourth-fastest in high school history indoors, and a new world under-18 best.

Her grandmother Sheila Bentley says she’s excited to watch Sophia compete Thursday night. (They’re being streamed on NBC sports.)

“It’s just amazing to see what her parents have devoted themselves to with all three children,” said Bentley. “And to see this little tiny child just blossom. She was just 3 years old, practically out of diapers, when she started.”

Sophia Gorriaran, bottom left, with her father Steven Gorriaran, brother Max Gorriaran, sister Natasha Gorriaran, and grandmother Sheila Bentley.

Moses Brown School Athletic Director A.J. Kizekai describes Gorriaran as an everyday high schooler who likes joking around and listening to music.

“She’s one of those students you don’t have to worry about because she’s always doing the right thing,” Kizekai said. “Even with a strict schedule, from the academic standpoint she does an amazing job in every field. It’s a privilege to have her here at Moses Brown. We continue to find ways to support her to be a high schooler, having the opportunity to compete at the top level with athletes from around the world.”

Barnes, who alsocoaches at Barrington High School, says she’s a role model for other young athletes.

“That’s one reason I like to introduce other athletes to her,” he said. “To show what a normal, quality person she is. Not some elite snob in the running world. Sophia is very much down to earth and supportive of other athletes.”

Bentley says her granddaughter surprises people at first glance, and again on the track.

“You see this teeny little thing, with such drive and determination,” Bentley said. “She loves to compete. She’s just a special person.”

“I love to look at the fluidity of her motion,” Bentley said. “It’s almost like she’s floating, no effort... like watching a deer run.”

16-year-old Sophia Gorriaran, right, at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in Oregon with A'Jee Wilson, the women's 800 meter world record holder, in June 2021. Steve Gorriaran/Family photo

Though gifted on the track, Gorriaran also spends time on the lacrosse field, and is one of the nation’s top 15 lacrosse prospects. She missed the state lacrosse championships to run at the Olympic trials, but her teammates backed her choice to run, and included her at the state victory celebration via video chat.

Steve Gorriaran said some people question the wisdom of allowing his track star daughter also play a contact sport like lacrosse. “Someone said, ‘You’re nuts for letting her play,’” he said. “But I’m not letting her play. It’s her choice.”

“We are trying to keep track fun,” Steve Gorriaran said. “Lacrosse is fun because you have that team dynamic. She goes to lacrosse practice, and literally 20 minutes later she’s on the track.”

“It’s a lot of an activity but it’s not a job,” he added.

“This being out at Hayward Field, spending time associating and socializing, is a precursor to three years (from now),” Barnes said. “She’s getting a taste of it and absorbing it very well. I talked to her last night. I don’t think nervousness and anxiety will be an issue for this event. In three years she’ll know exactly the routine if the trials come up for her. Think positively. She’s on a great trend and line. If it continues, she’ll be back in three years at the trials with a realistic shot for the Olympics.”

Right now, though, there are plenty of Rhode Islanders cheering Sophia Gorriaran on from afar.

“There’s a lot of support from a lot of people in Rhode Island,” Gorriaran said. “I’m going to do the best I can.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.