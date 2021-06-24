fb-pixel Skip to main content

State Police seeking three suspects who broke into downtown Boston high rise

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated June 24, 2021, 52 minutes ago
State Police are seeking three suspects in a break-in at 100 Cambridge St. earlier this month.
Massachusetts State Police

State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three male suspects who allegedly broke into a downtown Boston high-rise earlier this month.

The break-in occurred at 100 Cambridge St. in Government Center at 6:40 p.m. on June 11, when the suspects could be seen using a pry tool to enter through a locked door inside the building, State Police said. The three men then made their way to the roof of the building.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled on foot toward Tremont Street and Beacon Street, State Police said.

All three suspects are believed to be white men in their late teens and early 20s, State Police said. They were carrying black backpacks during the alleged break-in.

