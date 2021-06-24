Strawberry moon set to rise in the night sky Thursday

A “strawberry” moon will grace New England skies beginning Thursday night, the final “supermoon” of 2021 — though residents shouldn’t anticipate the moon’s color to quite live up to its namesake, according to NASA.

Native American tribes gave this month’s full moon its name not because of its pinkish hue but because it signaled the start of strawberry picking season, NASA said in a statement. The strawberry moon is the fourth and final supermoon of 2021 — which occurs when “a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit,” according to NASA.

The moon appeared at 2:40 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, though Massachusetts residents will have to wait until about 20 minutes after 8:25 p.m. sunset to see the supermoon. NASA advised “skywatchers” to look toward the east to spot the super strawberry moon.