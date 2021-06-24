Survey finds significant food insecurity among Massachusetts families

Nearly half of Massachusetts parents in a recent survey said their families experienced food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic, but many who were eligible for federal assistance didn’t seek it because they weren’t fully informed about the program, according to The MassINC Polling Group.

About 47 percent of those surveyed reported experiencing food insecurity over the past year, but only about 40 percent of that group received benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, according to a statement from MassINC.

Fewer than half of those making $25,000 a year or less, an income that would most likely allow them to qualify for SNAP, actually received benefits, according to the survey.