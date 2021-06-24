Two suspects, 19 and 16, face murder arraignment in slaying of man in Lowell

It wasn’t immediately clear who represents Baraby, and a lawyer for Lemay, who previously pleaded not guilty to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the case, didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Thursday morning.

The defendants, Christian Lemay, 19 of Dracut, and Braedyn Baraby, 16, of Lowell, were taken into custody at their homes without incident, and both face arraignment Thursday in Lowell District Court on murder charges, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday night on murder charges stemming from the fatal shooting in September of 20-year-old Adrian Kimborowicz in Lowell, officials said.

Advertisement

Though Baraby, at 16, would normally be classified as a juvenile, murder is among the charges that can be transferred to adult court under state law.

According to the statement, the shooting occurred on Sept. 20, 2020, shortly before 3:53 a.m. at a home on Sutherland Street in Lowell. Responding Lowell police officers located Kimborowicz suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound,” but he was conscious, the statement said. He died of his injuries at an area hospital on Oct. 28, 2020.

“The subsequent investigation of the incident suggests that the defendants had arranged to meet the victim,” the statement said. “When they arrived at the scene both defendants allegedly exited their car and shot the victim. Since September, investigators have been pursuing leads and interviewing witnesses. Recently, additional information was developed which led to these arrests.”

Ryan’s office said the probe into Kimborowicz’s killing remains active.

“This is an ongoing investigation begin conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office,” the statement said. “These charges are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Advertisement

Arraignment details for the suspects weren’t immediately available Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.



