URI won’t rescind Michael Flynn’s honorary degree - at least not this week

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and at least I can now say my Knicks lost to the best player in the NBA (Trae Young). Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,481 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 32 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.5 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,726. There were 27 people in the hospital, and 618,074 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

When the University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees meets for its annual retreat today and tomorrow, it won’t be discussing Michael Flynn, the controversial former national security advisor to former president Donald Trump.

Outgoing President David Dooley and other officials at URI had been considering rescinding the honorary degree that was awarded to Flynn in 2014, based on multiple controversial remarks Flynn has made in recent years. Most recently, he appeared to express support for a military coup in the US, but later walked back his comments.

A spokeswoman for the university said “no action is being taken at the board meeting,” referring to Flynn.

Dooley has declined to discuss the honorary degree process, in part because it’s not required to be public until it is discussed by the Board of Trustees. The university’s Honorary Degree Committee sent a recommendation to Dooley in February, according to the Providence Journal. It’s unclear if rescinding Flynn’s degree will be considered at a future meeting.

Flynn was a decorated general who became director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under former president Barack Obama in 2012, but retired two years later. He became loyal supporter of Trump, who appointed him to be national security advisor. But Flynn quickly resigned from the post after it was revealed that he misled the administration about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Advertisement

Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but Trump pardoned him.

Flynn has increasingly embraced conspiracy theories since leaving the Trump administration, even appearing at a conference hosted by QAnon believers in May. It was at that conference where Flynn appeared to suggest that a military overthrow of the government should happen in the US.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Podcast: Don’t miss the latest edition of Rhode Island Report, where Ed Fitzpatrick interviews House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi. Read more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

⚓ We should all get ready to cheer on 16-year-old Sophia Gorriaran, a rising sophomore at Moses Brown who will run in the U.S. Olympic trials tonight at 10. Read more.

⚓ My latest column: The latest effort to reboot public transportation in Providence seems to be half-baked. Read more.

⚓ After a Rhode Island website claimed US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse belonged to an “all white” private beach club that excludes people of color, the club’s general manager said that such claims are simply not true. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ A damning new report about Eleanor Slater Hospital is raising even more questions about the future of the facility. Read more.

⚓ In Rhode Island, there is no government entity that can track properties rented through third-party platforms, nor is there any public list that companies send to the state or cities and towns. That could soon change. Read more.

⚓ Elsewhere: In New York Magazine, Abraham Riesman writes about his grandfather Robert Arnold Riesman Sr., who was a prominent member of Rhode Island’s Jewish community. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: Massachusetts’ second-biggest health insurer is threatening to limit or not cover Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, accusing the Cambridge biotech company of putting “excessive corporate profits” ahead of patients by charging $56,000 a year for the controversial treatment. Read more.

⚓ Pandemic: Will a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine help the roughly 10.5 million immunocompromised people in the United States? Read more.

⚓ Economy: Why so many people are quitting their jobs as the pandemic comes to an end. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Here are seven things to know about new Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ The House of Representatives will begin a floor debate on the proposed $13.1 billion state budget.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will hold a virtual community conversation on the blue economy and the defense industry Thursday evening at 5:30 PM.

⚓ HopeHealth’s Center for Hope and Healing will host a virtual memorial event at 6 p.m. to remember loved ones who have died.

⚓ Want to go out tonight? The Wakefield RiverFire summer event series begins at 6 p.m.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.