fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days

By ASHRAF KHALIL The Associated Press,Updated June 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
Demonstrators held signs in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston in January.
Demonstrators held signs in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston in January.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

Advertisement

Boston Globe video