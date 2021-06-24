fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 16,636 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated June 24, 2021, 49 minutes ago
David Da Silva received the last vaccination from Alessandro Cavalier at the Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday.
David Da Silva received the last vaccination from Alessandro Cavalier at the Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 16,636 to 8,505,005, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 15,907 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 89 percent of the 9,555,100 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,379,685 first shots and 3,853,111 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 272,209 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,125,320.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

