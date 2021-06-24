fb-pixel Skip to main content

These photos and videos show the scale of the damage after a condo building near Miami partially collapsed

Updated June 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
People looked at the damage at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday in Surfside, Fla.
People looked at the damage at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday in Surfside, Fla.Susan Stocker/Associated Press

The wing of a condo building near Miami collapsed early Thursday, killing at least one person and prompting a massive rescue effort in which dozens were pulled from the rubble, while many others are still unaccounted for.

The mayor of Surfside said the death toll was likely to rise.

These photos and videos show images from the scene.

A rendering of the building from Google Maps (left) and a view of what now remains of the structure.Left: Google; Right: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Miami-Dade Police helicopter few over Champlain Towers South Condo.David Santiago/Associated Press
Fire rescue personnel conducted a search and rescue with dogs through the rubble.David Santiago/Associated Press
Household items and debris dangled from Champlain Towers South Condo.David Santiago/Associated Press
Debris dangled from Champlain Towers South Condo.David Santiago/Associated Press



Search and rescue personnel worked in the rubble.Joe Raedle/Getty
Search and rescue personnel worked in the rubble.Joe Raedle/Getty


Items and debris dangled from the building. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

