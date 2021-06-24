These photos and videos show the scale of the damage after a condo building near Miami partially collapsed

The wing of a condo building near Miami collapsed early Thursday, killing at least one person and prompting a massive rescue effort in which dozens were pulled from the rubble, while many others are still unaccounted for.
The mayor of Surfside said the death toll was likely to rise.
These photos and videos show images from the scene.
JUST IN: 7News has obtained surveillance video of the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside early this morning.— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021
According to a fire official, 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. Search and rescue efforts ongoing. https://t.co/Ac7KgnJOSO pic.twitter.com/oeczbumRG9
Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a "partial building collapse," the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The scene is in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach. https://t.co/1mZcItXpzS pic.twitter.com/vz9LV40Ipt— CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2021
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.