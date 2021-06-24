Before baseball had cheating scandals, there was Brockton’s ‘Gunner’ McGunnigle

Having pioneered such high jinks might be a dubious distinction, but McGunnigle wore it proudly over the course of his career as a catcher, a pitcher, an outfielder, and a manager who won two pennants in the majors.

A century and a half before Major League Baseball’s crackdown on pitchers for doctoring their baseballs in order to boost spin, Boston-born baseball player William “Gunner” McGunnigle was doing it. He was also, according to baseball historian Lee Allen, “the first of the great sign stealers,” signaling opponents’ pitches to batters by pounding bats on the dugout steps. Unlike the Houston Astros, who were caught zooming in on catchers’ signals with the help of TV broadcasts, McGunnigle stole signals with his naked eye.

McGunnigle was 18 years old in 1873 and watching his local Brockton team play when their catcher was injured. It happened a lot: Catchers wore neither gloves nor face masks in those days. The manager asked if anybody in the stands could fill in. McGunnigle stepped forward. The impressed manager said he “had a gun on his shoulder,” and a nickname — to say nothing of a baseball career — was born.

Not all of Gunner’s innovations involved what we might today call cheating. When he was 20 and playing pro ball for the Fall River Cascades, Gunner, always seeking a competitive edge, got a pair of thickly padded bricklayer’s gloves and snipped off the fingers for his throwing hand, the right one. “The catcher’s mitt was first used in 1875 by William McGunnigle . . . " records “Reich’s Official 1895 Baseball Guide.”

He also tackled another issue. Many ballparks didn’t have dressing rooms, and visiting players and umpires changed at local hotels. The spikes on their shoes tore up carpets, so Gunner and Brockton shoemaker Samuel Kingston worked on a prototype of baseball shoes with removable spikes: US Patent No. 383,133.

As an all-star right fielder for the Buffalo Bisons in 1878, he adopted a unique technique, charging grounders hit to right field like a shortstop. He threw out 28 batters at first base that year.

When Buffalo joined the National League a year later, Gunner was also a backup pitcher. Like all hurlers then, he threw underhand. McGunnigle pitched well, a teammate recalled, after “he conceived the idea that by putting a thimble on one of his fingers, he could produce a peculiar twist to the ball.”

In those days, the kind of trickery that today would get a team sanctioned was admired if you didn’t get caught. Boston player Mike “King” Kelly was legendary for cutting across the infield from first to third base when the umpire wasn’t looking.

In 1888, after McGunnigle had retired from playing, the Brooklyn team in the American Association hired him as its skipper. Unlike other managers, McGunnigle didn’t wear a uniform on the bench. He wore fashionable suits, silk ties, a derby hat, and black patent leather shoes. “It’s only a good-looking man like yours truly who could wear patent leathers on the field and get away with it without getting shot at,” he joked to reporters.

The 1889 Brooklyn Bridegroom pennant winners with manager Billy "Gunner" McGunnigle, center, in suit and tie. Library of Congress

The Brooklyn team was called, simply, “the Brooklyns.” After a half-dozen players got married, sports writers began calling the team the Bridegrooms. The name stuck until a few years later, when the dangerous business of dodging Brooklyn’s new electric trolley cars inspired a new name: The Trolley Dodgers. (The club would officially become the Dodgers in 1932.)

Those trolleys inspired Gunner. What if, he asked an electrician for the Edison Company in 1889, an electric heel tapper could be installed, connected via underground power lines? He would, he said, signal pitches to hitters by zapping their feet as they stood in the batter’s box. The electrician said he could do it, but the current might kill a batter. Gunner decided to let that idea go.

Another pitch-signaling brainstorm came in the form of a billboard of a dog that loomed above the center-field fence at Washington Park and advertised cigarettes. McGunnigle wanted to paint one of the dog’s eyes black and the other white and use an electric switch to make the eyes blink to signal the batter. That never happened, either.

Even without the schemes, McGunnigle led Brooklyn to its first pennant win in 1889. The following year, the team moved to the National League, and McGunnigle led them to another win, thus becoming the first manager to win pennants in two major leagues.

McGunnigle next became manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom he was inspired to rig a ball with a powdered rosin that kept his pitcher’s fingers dry on a wet day. (By 1926, rosin bags were to be found by every pitcher’s mound.)

Gunner retired from baseball in 1896 at the age of 41 and returned home to Brockton, where he lived with his wife, Mary, and their seven children. He opened a bar and pool hall on East Elm Street, across from City Hall.

One night after closing the bar, McGunnigle was riding home in an open horse-drawn carriage when it collided with an electric trolley. He was thrown to the street and sustained injuries that would claim his life two years later at the age of 44.

The slyly innovative baseball man who had once led the Trolley Dodgers to great heights had, in the end, been laid low by a trolley car.

Ronald G. Shafer is the author of “When the Dodgers Were Bridegrooms: Gunner McGunnigle and Brooklyn’s First Pennants in 1889 and 1890.”