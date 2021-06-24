Biden, Putin take steps forward on nuclear weapons, but a leap is sought

For the past several weeks, several international alliances of peace groups have been urging President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin to address the terrible risks from the world’s storehouse of almost 14,000 nuclear weapons held by nine nuclear states (Russia and the United States hold more than 90 percent). The alliance I am part of asked them to stop the nuclear arms race, which, alarmingly, is again going strong; commit to seeking a world without nuclear weapons; and take the first step: Declare a joint commitment that their nations will not use nuclear weapons first under any circumstances.

Thus, we were pleased that at their summit this month (“Biden, Putin draw their lines,” Page A1, June 17), the two presidents did address the nuclear threat issue by reaffirming the 1985 Gorbachev-Reagan statement, “Nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought,” and by committing to beginning a dialogue on “strategic stability.” Now we want the dialogue to begin rapidly and to embrace the goal of a nuclear-weapons-free planet. Biden and Putin will have tremendous popular support if they take this on.