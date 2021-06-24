Democrats must press the fight for voting rights

In a dire threat to our constitutional Republic and our most cherished freedom, the right to vote, the For the People Act was dealt a crushing blow Tuesday because of Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s obstructionist agenda to block anything President Biden wants to do for the American people. What was most bizarre and damaging was that the vote was not even an up-or-down tally to decide the fate of the legislation but rather a vote to put the issue on the Senate floor for debate.

After 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the freest and fairest election in our history, and an all-out attempt to reject the results of that election in the form of an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Republicans in the Senate don’t even want to allow a discussion of the merits of this voting rights bill.