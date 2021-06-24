Keeping arts aloft has taken a lot of creativity, and will call for a lot of support

Thank you for A.Z. Madonna’s recent story about the Boston Early Music Festival (Sunday Arts, June 6) and for highlighting the challenges arts organizations continue to face as we try to “reconstruct” after the past year. I can sympathize with the difficult decisions it took to bring BEMF virtual this year. Last June, the classical music festival in Maine that I founded was forced to cancel.

Once the immediate crisis passed and we learned more about the coronavirus, I was driven to create a live festival this year so that we could offer our talented artists a paycheck. This meant initially creating a program for masked string players, with outdoor and virtual performances. When vaccination rates increased and restrictions decreased, we pivoted to include more venues and musicians. Thanks to overwhelming support, the festival was a huge success, with 90 percent of our events sold out and many free events at standing room only.