A refreshing change of pace at the White House

Re “Biden stays out of our face. Isn’t it great?” (Opinion, June 16): Jeff Jacoby got it right. All the snide remarks, Russian bots, haters, and self-satisfied know-it-alls aside, President Biden is and has been, in his more than 40 years of public life, the real deal. How refreshing, after the advent of the Tea Party Republicans and the ensuing years of chaos and bluster, to have a president who is real. No airs, no bull, wants to be told in plain English what he needs to know and communicates the same way.

In his career, Biden has experienced it all, the highs and the lows, just like most folks, and he knows our country and the world better than any president in recent memory. His strong suit has been, and is, that he is a doer, as his accomplishments in the first months of his term, such as grappling with the pandemic, have shown.