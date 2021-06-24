Alex Prudente leads NDA-Hingham girls’ tennis past Duxbury in Div. 2 South semifinal

The second-seeded Cougars outlasted the third-seeded Dragons, 3-2, in the sectional semifinals on Thursday in Hingham. Four out of five matches were tight, two went to three sets, and there was plenty of suspense the entire way.

Jennifer Sherman has known for quite some time that her Notre Dame Academy-Hingham girls’ tennis team is special, and the Division 2 South tournament has validated that belief.

Notre Dame Academy-Hingham senior Alex Prudente raised her career record to 82-8 with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Duxbury's Sophia Caslin at first singles in the Division 2 South sectional semifinals.

NDA (12-0) ultimately found a way at first singles, first doubles, and second doubles, as Alex Prudente (6-1, 6-0, at 1 singles), Bella La Grassa and Amelia Maw (6-0, 6-4, at 1 doubles), and Sarah Link and Meghan Ravanesi (6-1, 4-6, 6-2, at 2 doubles) ended up on top.

“Out of the seven years I’ve been coaching, this is the most talented team I’ve ever seen,” Sherman said. “Every match that they come to, every practice that they come to, it’s will, determination, and desire.”

That starts with the James Madison-bound senior standout Prudente (Hanover), who improved to 82-8 overall in her storied career. Duxbury’s Sophia Caslin was gritty and made Prudente work, but Prudente was ultimately too overpowering.

“She got some really good balls back,” Prudente said. “I was really impressed with some of the angles that she hit. I’ve been training a lot, so I think I’ve just been hitting my targets really well. I think that’s how I won today.”

The first doubles team then withstood a late surge from Nora Buell and Annabel Keating to make it 2-0 NDA. Duxbury freshman Caroline Sutliffe, who finished the season 16-0, cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 triumph at third singles to make it 2-1 NDA.

Cara Cass and Emmie Lloyd fended off three match points at second doubles for Duxbury (15-1), but Ravanesi and Link formed a dangerous 1-2 punch to seal the match. Elise Hogan gutted out a 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 win at second singles to cap a strong career, however the match had been decided at that point.

It was a fierce battle between two perennially strong programs, and the Cougars advanced to the South final vs. top-seeded Foxborough on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Foxborough.

Said Sherman: “I can’t speak more highly of the girls.”

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 South

Hopkinton 4, Westwood 1 — The second-seeded Hillers (15-1) certainly earned every point of their semifinal victory over their Tri-Valley League rival. At first singles, senior Aidan Yagoobi pulled out a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory, and sophomore Adam Glace survived, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in a third-set tiebreaker. At second doubles, senior Thomas Guerra and sophomore Andrew Palacios prevailed, 6-4, 6-4. Lex Kaye cruised, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles. Next up: top-seeded and host Duxbury (15-0) in Friday’s final at 5.

Division 3 South

Dover-Sherborn 5, Cohasset 0 — The second-seeded Raiders (18-0) started their sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win from senior Ben Churney/junior Cole Hader at first doubles on their way to the semifinal victory. Cameron Moghaddam earned the second point at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Dan Pomahac netted the clincher, 6-2, 6-1, at first singles.

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 3 Central/East

Dover-Sherborn 16, Medway 7 — The No. 1 Raiders (15-2) captured their seventh straight Division 3 Central/East sectional title. Bradley Peterson led D-S with five goals, one of three players with at least three goals.

Trevor Hass reported from Hingham. Correspondents Matthew Doherty, Adam Doucette and Emma Healy also contributed.

