Boston College’s Sal Frelick wins program’s first Gold Glove award

Boston College center fielder Sal Frelick earned the first American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove in Boston College history on Wednesday.

A Lexington native, Frelick was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was perfect in 127 chances with one outfield assist. Frelick also earned All-ACC first team honors this season. He hit .359 with a 1.002 OPS., and had six home runs, 50 runs, and 13 stolen bases.

Frelick became the fastest player in program history to 100 career hits this season, needing just 72 games.