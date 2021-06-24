Game 75: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards lasted just 1⅔ innings in Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss to the Rays. Richards threw 54 pitches, allowing five runs (four earned), as Tampa Bay ended a seven-game losing streak.

The Red Sox will put Nick Pivetta on the mound in the final game of the series Thursday night; the Rays and Sox split the first two games. Pivetta lasted five innings in his last start, against the Royals last Friday. The Sox lost that game, 6-3, and Pivetta allowed six hits and three runs.

He’ll be opposite Michael Wacha, who is 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Rays.