Game 75: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards lasted just 1⅔ innings in Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss to the Rays. Richards threw 54 pitches, allowing five runs (four earned), as Tampa Bay ended a seven-game losing streak.
The Red Sox will put Nick Pivetta on the mound in the final game of the series Thursday night; the Rays and Sox split the first two games. Pivetta lasted five innings in his last start, against the Royals last Friday. The Sox lost that game, 6-3, and Pivetta allowed six hits and three runs.
He’ll be opposite Michael Wacha, who is 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Rays.
Lineups
RED SOX (44-30): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.36 ERA)
RAYS (44-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.19 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wacha: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 2-5, Rafael Devers 0-5, Marwin Gonzalez 1-2, Kiké Hernández 4-12, J.D. Martinez 1-6, Hunter Renfroe 1-5, Danny Santana 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-5, Christian Vázquez 2-5
Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 1-1, Kevin Kiermaier 0-1, Brandon Lowe 0-1, Manuel Margot 1-9, Austin Meadows 0-3, Francisco Mejía 0-1, Joey Wendle 0-2, Mike Zunino 0-1
Stat of the day: Devers has 23 game-tying or go-ahead hits this season, the most in the majors.
Notes: The Red Sox are 4-1 against the Rays this season … The Rays are 14-3 in their past 17 games against division opponents ... Wacha is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox ... In 20⅔ innings this month, Pivetta has surrendered 13 runs — all earned — and 22 hits; his ERA for June is 5.66 … In his one career appearance against the Rays, Pivetta earned a win, allowing two hits and no runs with four strikeouts in five innings ... After Thursday’s game, the Red Sox return home for a weekend series against the Yankees.
Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.