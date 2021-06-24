fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Rays | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 75: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

By Kris Rhim Globe Correspondent,Updated June 24, 2021, 58 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta has struggled this month, surrendering 13 runs — all earned — and 22 hits. His ERA in June is 5.66.
Nick Pivetta has struggled this month, surrendering 13 runs — all earned — and 22 hits. His ERA in June is 5.66.Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards lasted just 1⅔ innings in Wednesday night’s 8-2 loss to the Rays. Richards threw 54 pitches, allowing five runs (four earned), as Tampa Bay ended a seven-game losing streak.

The Red Sox will put Nick Pivetta on the mound in the final game of the series Thursday night; the Rays and Sox split the first two games. Pivetta lasted five innings in his last start, against the Royals last Friday. The Sox lost that game, 6-3, and Pivetta allowed six hits and three runs.

He’ll be opposite Michael Wacha, who is 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Rays.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (44-30): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.36 ERA)

RAYS (44-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.19 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wacha: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 2-5, Rafael Devers 0-5, Marwin Gonzalez 1-2, Kiké Hernández 4-12, J.D. Martinez 1-6, Hunter Renfroe 1-5, Danny Santana 1-2, Alex Verdugo 2-5, Christian Vázquez 2-5

Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 1-1, Kevin Kiermaier 0-1, Brandon Lowe 0-1, Manuel Margot 1-9, Austin Meadows 0-3, Francisco Mejía 0-1, Joey Wendle 0-2, Mike Zunino 0-1

Stat of the day: Devers has 23 game-tying or go-ahead hits this season, the most in the majors.

Notes: The Red Sox are 4-1 against the Rays this season … The Rays are 14-3 in their past 17 games against division opponents ... Wacha is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox ... In 20⅔ innings this month, Pivetta has surrendered 13 runs — all earned — and 22 hits; his ERA for June is 5.66 … In his one career appearance against the Rays, Pivetta earned a win, allowing two hits and no runs with four strikeouts in five innings ... After Thursday’s game, the Red Sox return home for a weekend series against the Yankees.

Advertisement


Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.

Boston Globe video