Heat rush to help after condo building collapses near Miami

MIAMI — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, when they were told there was a more pressing need.

Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team’s arena for the short drive north to Surfside, Fla., where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least one person was killed, dozens were unaccounted for and teams of rescuers were searching rubble with hope of finding anyone alive.

The Heat trio helped load a truck with water, food and other essentials.