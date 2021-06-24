‘I can help the team.’ Al Horford discusses his return to Boston, playing for new coach Ime Udoka, and more

Horford made an All-Star team and helped the Celtics reach the conference finals twice during his three seasons, but it all ended with a thud after a frustrating 2018-19 season, as Horford opted out of the final year of his deal and signed with the rival 76ers. He was 33 then, and there was little reason to believe he would ever wear a Celtics uniform again.

In July of 2016, the Celtics had a free-agent meeting in the Hamptons with superstar forward Kevin Durant, but the best part of their day occurred afterward. As the Celtics’ contingent prepared to fly back to Boston, forward Al Horford, who had met with the Celtics in Atlanta one day earlier, called and said he intended to sign a four-year deal with the team.

But on Thursday morning there was Horford, sitting in the Auerbach Center and talking about how excited he is to be back and how eager he is to resume his quest to bring a championship to this city.

“I really appreciate how special of a place that Boston is,” Horford said. “For me, being away from it, seeing the type of city that it is, what the team is all about, it’s something that I really missed ... I’m just very grateful to have a second opportunity to be back here and to continue to work on what I started.”

After one challenging season with the 76ers, Horford was traded to the Thunder last summer in a salary-clearing move. He played in just 28 games before being deactivated so Oklahoma City could focus on the development of its younger players. Then last Friday the Celtics traded Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in next month’s draft, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Horford, center Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round choice.

“It was disappointing for us how we ended two years ago with all of those expectations and everything,” Horford said. “I personally never thought that I was going to — I didn’t know if I was going to get another opportunity or a chance to be in this position. Obviously, things didn’t end well then, but now I feel we have a fresh start. I can help the team, make an impact. I feel the guys are very driven and we have a lot of work to do.”

Plenty has changed in the two short years since Horford departed. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are gone, and now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — who both played with Horford — are the cornerstones of this franchise. Also, Horford’s former coach, Brad Stevens, is now the Celtics’ president of basketball operations.

But Horford has the most extensive history with his replacement as coach, Ime Udoka, who was an assistant with the 76ers during Horford’s lone season in Philadelphia.

“Ime’s a great guy,” Horford said. “Him and I had a great relationship. He was always very professional. His views on the game defensively — him and I spent a lot of time talking about defense and coverages and things I feel work and he feels work, and things like that. I’m excited about him for what he brings and how he can help our group. I’m looking forward to supporting him and getting this thing going.”

Horford, now 35, will not be tasked with helping carry the team as he was during his first stint in Boston. He understands he is here to complement Tatum and Brown, and he is eager to resume working with the ascending big man, Robert Williams, who viewed Horford as a mentor during his rookie season three years ago.

But Horford is here to be much more than an advisor, and he insists that he is healthy and ready for a productive year. He said at this point in his career he has a better understanding of how best to prepare for the physical grind of a season, and he believes his versatility will remain an asset.

“I really believe that I have the ability to play multiple positions still, to be efficient, to be effective,” Horford said. “And really however coach is going to need me and they want me to play, I’ll be able to do. If we need to go big at times and we need to go with me at the five, I’m totally fine and open to it and I know that I’m perfectly capable to do it.”

Horford said he received text messages from Tatum, Brown, and Williams after the trade was completed. He was encouraged to see players such as Grant Williams and Tacko Fall working out at the training facility on Thursday, and he stressed that preparation for next season must begin now.

“We’re going to work really hard and prepare and be excited for the challenge,” he said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.