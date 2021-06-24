Logan Lomasney powers Peabody softball past Andover in Div. 1 North sectional semifinal

In her next at-bat, Lomasney hit a ball to the same part of the field, yet it ricocheted off the very top of the fence as she coasted into second base with a double.

Lomasney’s two-run homer put Peabody on the board in the bottom of the second inning and the Tanners never looked back, defeating Andover in the D1 North semifinal, 6-0.

Logan Lomasney rounded first base, eyes locked on the ball as it cascaded over the fence in right-center field. As the ball landed amongst the fans at the Kiley School field, Lomasney’s dash slowed as she pumped her fist in the air.

“Well, I’ve been having a rough couple of games and I talked to my dad before the game and he gave me a pep talk,” said Lomasney, daughter of former Red Sox catcher Steve Lomasney. “All you need is one swing, and that’s what I was doing. I thought (the second one) was out. I heard it hit the fence and I thought ‘Oh my god’”.

Lomasney finished 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

With her older sister Isabel behind the plate catching her, Peabody freshman pitcher Abby Bettencourt "was hitting her spots like crazy" in a shutout effort over Andover. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Second-ranked Peabody (17-0) rode a strong pitching performance from freshman Abby Bettencourt to victory. Following a perfect game against No. 15 Haverhill in the first-round, Bettencourt tossed a shutout, surrendering four hits and striking out four.

“She was hitting her spots like crazy today,” said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. “You can’t ask for much more than that, especially from a freshman.”

Bettencourt used a quick pace and kept No. 14 Andover (11-7) out of rhythm all afternoon. A strong fastball resulted in a myriad of swings and misses and weak contact.

The Tanners defense worked out of the only jam of the afternoon, as Andover sophomore Madeline Parrish was tagged out at home by Tanners sophomore catcher Isabel Bettencourt on a heads-up throw by junior shortstop Emma Bloom.

The Bettencourt sisters share a rare bond when Abby commands the circle and Isabel is behind the dish.

“It really gives me confidence because I trust her,” said Abby Bettencourt. “Whatever she’s doing, I know is what I want to do too.”

Abby Bettencourt utilized the whole zone, challenging hitters over both sides of the plate, which kept the Golden Warriors off balance. At the dish, Abby rocketed a two-run double to left field and later scored on a Bloom single.

The Tanners will host No. 17 Billerica (12-7) on Saturday at 1 pm in the D1 North final.

Division 1 North

Billerica 2, North Andover 1 — After being dealt a 2-1 loss in Merrimack Valley Conference play, the No. 17 Indians (12-7) reversed the script in the semifinal. Billerica plated a single run in the fifth, but No. 21 North Andover responded in the sixth.

But in the home half of the sixth, sophomore Naomi Boldebuck knocked in classmate Sam Gaona with the go-ahead run.

“It was everything I hoped for,” Billerica coach Patty Higgins said. “Even though it was such. big stage, they had fun with it.”

Jordan Murch started on the mound, going five innings with four strikeouts and just one hit. She also stole two bases to set up the winning run in the sixth inning. “She had a fabulous game,” Higgins said. “She kept them off balance all day.”

Division 2 North

Danvers 16, Arlington Catholic 0 — Kaylee Marsello drove in five runs to lead a 14-hit attack for the eighth-seeded Falcons (13-4) in the semifinal home win.

Danvers, which has recorded a shutout in all three tournament games so far, will play seventh-seeded Tewksbury (13-4) in the program’s first sectional final appearance since 2009 on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Tewksbury 4, Gloucester 3 — In the bottom of the seventh, catcher Sam Perkins tagged out the tying run at the plate, and the No. 7 Redmen (13-4) held on for a one-run win in the semifinals. Tewksbury host No. 8 Danvers (13-4) in Saturday’s final at 4.

Division 3 North

St. Mary’s 8, Latin Academy 2 — Anna Fringuelli, Brooke Moloney, and Alyssa Grossi delivered RBI singles in a three-run fourth and the second-seeded Spartans (20-2) secured their spot in Saturday’s final with a four-run fifth to oust No. 3 Latin Academy (19-4) in the semifinals.

“I think the score wasn’t indicative of how competitive and close it was,” St. Mary’s head coach Frank Pagliuca said. “Boston Latin Academy . . . presented a lot of problems for us with a couple of very elite players on their team.”

Lily Newhall went the distance for the Spartans, fanning eight, including the side in the fifth, when the Dragons loaded the bases. “I think we beared down when we had to defensively,” Pagliuca said. “[Newhall] was competitive on the mound and really settled us down.”

Correspondents Matthew Doherty and Emma Healy contributed to this report.

