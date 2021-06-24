Natick wrestlers rally to pin down Division 2 Central championship

Fighting the mid-afternoon sunlight, a big crowd watched Milford (11-2) take a 13-0 lead in the first three matches, after a pin in the third.

But the Natick wrestling team handled the heat, as well a strong start from visiting Milford Thursday to capture the MIAA Division 2 Central championship outdoors, securing a spot in the state semifinals with a 39-25 win.

NATICK — On a rather warm afternoon, it was even hotter on the tennis courts behind Natick High.

But at 126 pounds, freshman Ethan Opela earned the first four points before pinning his opponent. Then it was senior Nick Kruczynski (132) earning six points for Natick (11-0), via a quick pin. Natick took the lead on junior Sammy Papadopoulos’ pin in the following match.

“Once we hit Nick, our lineup gets a lot stronger,” junior captain Jake Adelmann said. “More experienced guys, a lot of guys who really know how to wrestle. Nick got that quick pin, and I knew I had to keep up the energy.”

Adelmann and classmate David Seiche earned pins, at 160 and 170, respectively.

“I felt like I needed to give some energy to my team,” Adelmann said. “When I was on the mat and it was close, it was still a give-and-go battle between us and Milford. I knew I needed to go out there and get a pin.”

Natick clinched the victory with a win from sophomore Bennett Sonneborn at 182.

“We felt we were a bit stronger in the middle, and some of the upper weight matches were going to be back and forth,” Natick coach Bob Anniballi said. “Kind of went how we expected. Couple matches we’d like to get back, I’m sure they feel the same way. I think our balance ended up showing, and our team depth.”

In the last match, senior captain Joe Babson eked out a 2-1 win at 285. Though the result was clear going into his three rounds, the Redhawks and the home crowd helped him rally from a 1-0 deficit.

“[My opponent] started off 1-0, winning the coin toss, getting first choice, and chose bottom,” Babson said. “I was able to get on bottom and he locked his hands. I was able to capitalize on that penalty and stand up, making it 2-1, and just hold it there.”

Now Natick prepares for the state semifinals.

“It was just awesome,” Babson said. “Our team, we’ve had a lot of tough years, especially since I got to high school . . . To come in this year, win the sectionals, have a chance to fight for the state championship, it’s huge. It’s something I’ve always hoped for and I’m very excited for. I’ve been fortunate to have a good season so far and keep it undefeated so hopefully we can keep it going.”

“It’s great to have a season, for one,” Anniballi said after cancellation of the winter season because of the pandemic. “I’m proud of the guys. We’ve been working hard, practicing the last day of school, practicing in the summer, it’s a whole different world for us wrestlers. I’m real happy for them, they deserve it.”