Newton South’s Amelia Everett shines in girls’ 1-mile at MIAA All-State track meet

No girl who participated in the event recorded a sub-5-minute seed time, making Everett and Hohenberg (4:56.31) stand out as the only two runners to break the five-minute mark.

The Newton South sophomore, the favorite in the girls’ 1-mile race at the 2021 MIAA All-State Meet, had drafted behind the leading pacers — at one point Hingham’s Pria Parker, then later Weston junior Julie Hohenberg — until the third lap. She took a slight lead with a 3:43 split, then kicked in the final lap to cruise to a 4 minutes, 55.89 second victory.

NORWELL — Amelia Everett had more left in reserve than everyone else.

“We went out at a good pace, was told if it was slower than 2:32, I had to kick,” said Everett, still winded after crossing the finish line. “It was 2:31, so I was kind of in the middle. Lot of really talented, fast girls. It was a good, fast race.”

Everett’s winning time qualified her for the nationals in Eugene, Ore., though she had already recorded a 4:53 mile in a meet two weeks ago to punch her ticket. She said the state title is a “fun feeling,” especially because at the beginning of the season — when she couldn’t break the five-minute mark — Everett never anticipated the All-State meet to even happen.

As for nationals in Eugene, Everett said she’s approaching it without expectations.

“I’m really excited to have qualified and be able to go to such a good track town with history,” Everett said. “I’m just excited to be there.”

The Newton South sophomore was just one of several standouts on the second day of the All-State meet which also included the pentathlon, javelin, 800 meters, 2-mile and 4x800 relays.

Tewksbury's Makayla Paige (right) puts on a strong finishing kick to hold off Concord-Carlisle's Iris Bergman (left) to win the girls' 800-meter run. DebeeTlumacki

In the girls’ 800, Tewksbury senior Makayla Paige defended the title she earned in 2019 as a sophomore. She paced at the front of the pack with Concord-Carlisle’s Iris Bergman before pushing past on the final straightaway.

Paige, a University of North Carolina commit, said the championship felt “bittersweet,” since it represented her last 800-meter race in Massachusetts.

Though Bergman crossed a moment after Paige, she later helped lead the Concord-Carlisle girls’ 4x800 relay team to a first-place finish. The Concord-Carlisle boys’ 4x800 relay team also took gold, racking up points for the Patriots.

The girls’ 4x800 group of Nora Johnson, Emma Kerimo, Katharine Stevens and Bergman was especially dominant, finishing five seconds faster than second place Newton South, with Everett anchoring for the Lions.

With six events scored heading into the final day of the meet Saturday, the Concord-Carlisle girls lead with 21 team points and the Lowell boys sit in first with 19.

Lowell's Izaiah Strum concentrates on his shotput attempt during the boys' pentathlon. DebeeTlumacki

▪ Lowell’s Izaiah Strum fended off Sharon’s P.J. McManus in the boys’ pentathlon. Strum, a Rhode Island commit, won the 110-meter hurdles and took silver in the long jump with a personal best 21-feet-2.33 inches.

▪ In the girls’ pentathlon, North Reading senior Katelyn Gorgenyi took gold by cruising in the hurdles and with top-three finishes in the high jump and shot put. Her high jump of 5-feet, 1.25 inches was over three inches better than her previous personal best. “I don’t know, something just sparked in me today,” Gorgenyi said.

Mahar School's Max Gilmore fires the javelin at the MIAA All-State meet on Thursday in Norwell. DebeeTlumacki

▪ Mahar’s parathlete Max Gilmore threw the javelin 44.03 feet, further than his seed time. He’ll also compete in the paralympic shot put and 100-meter dash on Saturday.

▪ Ayer-Shirley senior Liam Bourassa impressed in the javelin, letting loose a 187.05-foot heave that earned a massive round of applause from spectators. Bourassa’s throw traveled almost a foot further than any other attempt in the field and was five feet further than his seed distance.

▪ Freddy Collins, a Nashoba junior, ran a blazing 4:16.38 in the boys’ mile. The mark stands about 11 seconds off the meet record set in 2004. On the third turn of the last lap, Collins overtook the favorite, Gloucester’s William Kenney. “I was just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m actually in first place. I didn’t expect this,’” he said. As Collins separated from the pack, Kenney dropped to sixth to end his high school career.

Nashoba's Freddy Collins triumphantly raises his arms after winning the boys' 1-mile race. DebeeTlumacki







