Phil Mickelson trying to recapture form at Travelers in Conn.

The six-time US Open runner-up needed a break after golf’s most grueling major to recover and spend time with his family. Now that his three children have grown, he’s back at the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn., trying to recapture the form that helped him to victory in 2001 and ’02.

Phil Mickelson has had his share of success at TPC River Highlands, winning twice back when the PGA Tour event was still called the Greater Hartford Open.

“I skipped it for a long time because it was our kids’ time to take a break in the summer,” Mickelson, who didn’t play the event from 2004-18, said Thursday after shooting a 1-under-par 69 that left him six strokes behind the leaders. “Now they’re all out and back East and all over the place.”

Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a 63 — the best in their careers on tour — to share the first-round lead. Talor Gooch was one stroke back, and five golfers were two strokes off the lead at minus 5.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his US Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands.

Mickelson sank a 64-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 ninth hole — his second-longest putt since the tour began tracking such things in 2004. The 51-year-old PGA Championship winner then made a 40-footer for par on No. 10.

“That long birdie putt, it’s just a bonus. You’re just trying to lag it up there close and it just felt in,” Mickelson said. “Same thing on 10, after making a mistake and having that long par putt. To make it was a nice little boost. Unfortunately, I didn’t advantage of that on the back nine.”

Mickelson was 1 over on the back.

“I let a good opportunity go after playing the front nine a couple under,” he said. “I was very close to hitting a lot of really good shots but they were just fractionally off.”

LPGA — Lizette Salas was in her happy place, and not just because she kept bogeys off her card at tough Atlanta Athletic Club and posted a 5-under-par 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Johns Creek, Ga.

Her game is rounding into form as the Solheim Cup approaches. That’s a big deal to her, too.

But the broad smile went well beyond golf.

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the 31-year-old Californian, dulling her usual spark and creating anxiety that she initially mistook for nerves.

“I really didn’t like myself in 2020, and I think with the whole COVID and not being able to work and have golf as my outlet, that really hit hard,” Salas said.

She had never talked about it publicly until Thursday, confident that the worst is behind her. She never spoke about it to her parents or coaches or support team. A Mexican-American with a hardscrabble road to the LPGA Tour, she attributes her stubbornness to talk about such matters to her Hispanic background.

“It was hard for me to even speak about it just because I felt like other people are going through the same thing. Why do I need to feel sorry for myself?” she said. “Over time, it accumulated and got worse, and when I finally got out here, it was just ... so bad that the golf couldn’t help.”

One round wasn’t going to solve everything, and Salas saw enough of the Atlanta Athletic Club to realize it won’t be smooth sailing all week.

She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. What makes Hull happy is she’s going home on Monday after a month on the road, which preceded a seven-week stretch playing the LPGA Tour schedule.

Jessica Korda and former US Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.

Nelly Korda, who last week became the first two-time winner on this LPGA Tour season of parity, was at 70 along with a trio of major champions, including ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit, who started with three birdies in five holes and closed with a pair of birdies.

Inbee Park, the seven-time major champion and Olympic gold medalist, played better than her score of 71, all because of one hole.

She had mud on her ball from rain earlier in the week, and it hooked some 50 yards left on the par-4 eighth hole, down an embankment and into the water. After a drop in deep rough to a short-sided pin, she conservatively went long to keep it rolling back down the hill, and she three-putted for triple bogey from some 70 feet.

Park atoned for that with a 75-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 71.

“I played really, really good out there today, except for one mud ball,” Park said.

US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and Lexi Thompson, whose back-nine collapse at Olympic Club three weeks ago cost her the Women’s Open, played with Park. Each shot 73.

Defending champion Sei Young Kim had a 76, and Michelle Wie West was at 77.

Seniors — Steve Stricker decided at the last minute to play the Senior Players Championship instead of the PGA Tour, and he made it pay off at Firestone in Akron, Ohio.

Stricker holed a bunker shot on the par-3 12th for a birdie, ran off three straight birdies at the end of his opening nine holes and kept bogeys off his card for a 7-under-par 63. That gave him a four-shot lead over Ken Duke and Paul Broadhurst.

It was just the start he needed after his last two events on the PGA Tour Champions. The Ryder Cup captain lost a great chance to win the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills with a 77 in the final round, and he got off to such a poor start in his American Family Insurance Championship that a closing 65 was only good for a tie for seventh.

On the PGA Tour or against guys his own age, putting — the hallmark of his career — has held him back and Stricker found himself tinkering at home in Wisconsin.

“I haven’t been putting like I’m accustomed to putting, so I’ve been really grinding on that a lot at home, changing grips and putters all over the place,” he said. “I got a new grip on the putter this week, but we’ll see. I’m working at it. It hasn’t been great, but today was good.”