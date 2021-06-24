Pittsburgh Steelers cut All-Pro guard David DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move. The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team’s mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills. DeCastro, the team’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft, spent nine years with the Steelers. He was named All-Pro following the 2015 and 2017 seasons while playing on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league. DeCastro was entering the final season of a five-year $50-million contract he signed in 2017. DeCastro’s solid play on the field and presence in the locker room deal a significant blow to what is now a very young offensive line group. The Steelers signed another former Pro Bowler, Trai Turner , to take DeCastro’s place … The NFL is bringing back alternate helmets in 2022, ending a nine-year hiatus that started because of concerns about player safety. The league wrote to clubs in a memo obtained by the Associated Press that it must be notified of plans to use alternate helmets by July 31 even though they won’t be used for another year.

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, a hyperlocal approach to allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules. The NCAA Board of Governors met with the Division I Board of Directors to discuss the next step for sorting out NIL. The Board of Governors, the NCAA’s highest governing body, put forth no public recommendations after the meeting. A solution being discussed involves the NCAA waiving its rules banning athletes from being paid for use of their name, image and likeness while still keeping bylaws that make pay-for-play and recruiting inducements impermissible, a person involved in the process told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because NCAA discussions about NIL were not yet finalized … Tennessee dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the football team. The school made the announcement in a two-line statement and gave no details behind the decision. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Salter and freshman offensive lineman Amari McNeill were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses after an early morning traffic stop Saturday … Purdue basketball center Trevion Williams decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to campus for his senior season this fall. Williams was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation’s top college center, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles.

Advertisement

Soccer

UEFA drops tie-break rule

The away-goals rule was abolished by UEFA after 56 years as a fundamental way of deciding matches in its European club competitions. Games now tied on aggregate score after the regulation 90 minutes in the second leg will go direct to extra time and then to a penalty shootout. UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin cited the “unfairness, especially in extra time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.” … Portugal midfielder Danilo said he is doing fine after being hit in the face by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a game at the European Championship. Danilo was hit after Lloris came out to punch away a free kick in the 28th minute. Danilo needed treatment on the field before leaving with an ice pack on his face. He was substituted at halftime … Danish health officials urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 in Copenhagen to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant. The Danish health minister said about 4,000 people sat near those who have tested positive … Eight teams were eliminated from Euro 2020 but 16 others are still in the mix and getting ready for the weekend. Italy will face Austria in London and Wales will take on Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday. Defending champion Portugal will face top-ranked Belgium in Seville and the Netherlands will play the Czech Republic in Budapest the following day. It will be World Cup champion France against Switzerland in Bucharest and Spain against Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday. Then England will play Germany in London and Sweden will face Ukraine in Glasgow on Tuesday … Uruguay beat Bolivia, 2-0, in a key victory to secure its spot in the Copa America knockout stage. It was the first victory for the Uruguayans after three matches in the tournament. Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead of Uruguay on the table, now has a slim chance of advancing … CONMEBOL fined Brazil coach Tite $5,000 for criticizing the organization of the Copa America. Tite said in a news conference on June 12 that the Copa America was shifted to his country in a “confusing manner.’' CONMEBOL named Brazil as host less than two weeks before the tournament kicked off. The Brazilian FootbaLL Confederation cannot appeal the decision against Tite, CONMEBOL said.

Advertisement

Tennis

Murray to compete in Olympics

Andy Murray has his eyes on a third Olympic medal. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Two-time defending champion Andy Murray will attempt to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal after being named to the British team. The 34-year-old Murray will compete in singles and doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, his fourth games overall … Reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem pulled out of Wimbledon and two other tournaments because of an injured right wrist. Thiem would have been seeded No. 4 at the All England Club, where main-draw action begins Monday … Zhang Zhizhen is the first man representing China to earn a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were admitted to Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Zhang won three matches in qualifying rounds for Wimbledon … Lucky losers Max Purcell and Kwon Soon-woo won quarterfinals at the grass-court Eastbourne tournament in England, marking the first time in ATP Tour history that more than one man who lost in qualifying reached the semifinals of the same event.

Advertisement

Baseball

WooSox, Sea Dogs lose

The Worcester Red Sox (29-16) had an early lead, but the host Rochester Red Wings (17-28) scored in every inning between the third and seventh on the way to a 13-5 win at Frontier Field … The Somerset Patriots (29-15) scored the winning run in the 10th inning in a 5-4 victory against the host Portland Sea Dogs (25-19).

Advertisement

Miscellany

Richardson out, Felix in

Sha’Carri Richardson is out. Allyson Felix is in. Start lists for Thursday’s 200-meter preliminaries at the US track trials included Felix, who qualified for the Tokyo Games in the 400, but not Richardson, the 100-meter champion who had been qualified for the longer distance but decided not to race … A culture of alleged corruption among international weightlifting officials was detailed in an investigative report of covered-up doping cases for athletes who won Olympic and world titles. Three of the sport’s longtime leaders — former International Weightlifting Federation president Tamás Aján, vice president Nicolae Vlad and executive board member Hasan Akkus — were charged with a range of complicity and tampering offenses under the World Anti-Doping Code … Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said with the games opening in one month. The games will bring thousands of foreign athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists to Japan during a pandemic, despite caution raised by experts about the risk of infections and the public’s persistent calls for cancellation or further postponement.