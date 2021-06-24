Red Sox place Christian Arroyo on injured list with knee contusion

The Red Sox placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the injured list Thursday (retroactive to Monday) with a right knee contusion. Arroyo hurt his knee in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Royals in Kansas City colliding with Kiké Hernández.
Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple A Worcester.
This marks the second time Arroyo has been placed on the IL this season. The first time was due to a left hand contusion.
Arroyo is hitting .264 with 4 homers to go along with a .756 OPS in 41 games.
