Red Sox place Christian Arroyo on injured list with knee contusion

The Red Sox placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the injured list Thursday (retroactive to Monday) with a right knee contusion. Arroyo hurt his knee in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Royals in Kansas City colliding with Kiké Hernández.

This marks the second time Arroyo has been placed on the IL this season. The first time was due to a left hand contusion.

Arroyo is hitting .264 with 4 homers to go along with a .756 OPS in 41 games.

