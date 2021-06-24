Revolution midfielder Carles Gil named Major League Soccer’s player of the week

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the Major League Soccer player of the week for Week 9 of the regular season.
In the Revolution’s 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls Wednesday, Gil registered primary assists on all three goals, helping New England extend its win streak to five games and its unbeaten streak to six games.
Through 10 games, Gil has 10 assists – twice as many as any other player in MLS.
Defender DeJuan Jones also earned a spot on the league’s team of the week for Week 9.
It is the second consecutive match week in which a Revolution player has been voted player of the week – goalkeeper Matt Turner took the honor for Week 8.
A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent.
The Revolution (7-1-2; 23 points), are in first place in the Eastern Conference.
