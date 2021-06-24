Rick Carlisle to coach Pacers for second time after leaving Mavericks

Pritchard hired longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle Thursday, bringing back the 61-year-old NBA veteran to the team that relaunched his head coaching career almost two decades ago. Carlisle confirmed the decision to the Associated Press, though the team had no immediate announcement.

This time, the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations went for the known commodity.

When Kevin Pritchard hired a new coach in October, he took a calculated risk.

The Pacers clearly believe Carlisle can bring stability to a veteran team that battled a rash of injuries last season. The result was a losing record and their first playoff absence in six years.

Carlisle will get a chance to make a quick fix with the same organization he led from 2003-07 and took to the Eastern Conference finals in his first season with the team.

This time, he becomes the third Pacers coach in less than 12 months.

Nate McMillan was fired in August following his fourth straight first-round playoff exit and just weeks after signing a contract extension. His replacement, Nate Bjorkgren, lasted just one tumultuous season in his first NBA head coaching gig before he was fired this month.

The Pacers know what they’re getting in Carlisle, too — a disciplined, old-school coach who spent three seasons as Larry Bird’s assistant during the most successful era in franchise history. Those traits could help the Pacers improve defensively after yielding 115.3 points per game, 25th in the league last season.

The bigger question might be whether Carlisle is the right fit.

After an embarrassing season-ending loss to Washington in the play-in round, Pritchard acknowledged Pacers players described Bjorkgren as a micromanager in their end-of-season interviews. The problems even spilled into public view during an in-game shouting match between backup center Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster and amid reports of locker-room drama.

Carlisle had similar issues in his 13th and final season in Dallas.

Two-time All-Star Luka Doncic occasionally showed his anger by making angry gestures toward the coach during games and there were reports of “simmering tension” between the two before Carlisle resigned last week, one day after general manager Donnie Nelson left the club. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said it was Carlisle’s decision to leave.

Carlisle is 836-689 overall in tenures with the Pacers, Pistons and Mavs. He went 555-478 and led Dallas to its only NBA championship in 2010-11 with superstar Dirk Nowitzki and is the winningest coach in franchise history. But after making the title run, Carlisle didn’t win another playoff series.

Young, Hawks believe

Trae Young and the inexperienced Atlanta Hawks seemingly aren’t feeling the pressure of NBA playoff basketball.

They are loose and confident. The Hawks don’t get rattled. They are 4-0 in postseason games decided by 3 points or less and 6-1 when the margin is 7 points or below.

“When you have a group that really believes in each other and really is fighting on the court for each other, anything can happen,” Young said Wednesday after the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 victory. “I think our team really believes that, and it’s been working.”

The Hawks have jumped out to 1-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night. The fifth-seeded Hawks have gone 6-2 in playoff road games as they chase the franchise’s first title since 1958, when they were based in St. Louis.

Young’s 48-point performance in Game 1 was the second-highest playoff total in franchise history, behind Dominique Wilkins’s 50-point effort in Game 2 of a 1986 first-round series triumph over Detroit. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Young was the first player to have at least 45 points and 10 assists in a conference finals game.



