Tampa musters two hits, and it’s enough to beat Red Sox

The Rays had only two hits: A Kevin Kiermaier double off reliever Darwinzon Hernandez in the eighth, and a Manuel Margot single in the ninth off Barnes (3-2), who’d been brought into a scoreless game. Margot stole second base, advancing to third when Christian Vázquez’s throw bounced into center field, then racing home when Barnes bounced an 0-1 curveball in the dirt to Francisco Mejia.

Despite being held without a hit until there was one out in the eighth inning, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Red Sox on Thursday night, 1-0, stringing together a sharp two-out single, a throw into center field, an intentional walk, and a wild pitch by Matt Barnes in the ninth inning for the game’s only run.

Suffice to say, Nick Pivetta deserved much better.

Much like the Sox rotation as a whole, Pivetta was struggling entering his Thursday night start against the Rays, with a 5.97 ERA in his previous six starts. He struck out 44 batters in that span, but he also yielded seven homers. Opponents hit .279 off the Sox starter with a .900 OPS.

Yet during the first inning Thursday, when Pivetta unleashed a 99-m.p.h. fastball, then a 81-m.p.h curveball to strike out the Rays’ Randy Arozarena (and the side), this night was clearly different.

Pivetta didn’t allow a hit in 100 pitches and 6⅔ innings. The only four baserunners he allowed came on two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a Michael Chavis error at first base.

Pivetta averaged 95.9 m.p.h on his four-seamer, which was his highest average fastball velocity in any outing of at least 50 pitches in his career. The greatest threat against him came in the fifth. Following a Yandy Díaz walk, Ji-Man Choi laced what looked like a double over the head of Hunter Renfroe, but the Sox right fielder made a leaping grab.

With Choi coming up again in the seventh, and Austin Meadows on first after Chavis’s error, Alex Cora went to his bullpen. Pivetta offered no opposition, and Josh Taylor (after an intentional walk) kept the game scoreless and Tampa hitless. Kiermaier broke up the combined no-no in the eighth, but Adam Ottavino defused a two-on rally, getting Arozarena to foul out.

Boston’s offense, however, didn’t do much more. Rays starter Michael Wacha nearly kept pace with Pivetta, not allowing his first hit until a two-out Vázquez bloop single in the fifth, with relievers Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Thompson, Matt Wisler, and J.P. Feyereisen (4-3) tossing four scoreless innings after he departed.

Boston’s best chance came in the seventh. Renfroe roped a leadoff double off Thompson, and Vázquez followed with a one-out single dumped into center field. Renfroe, a plus runner, got a late jump and hesitated when he rounded third, allowing Kiermaier to cut him down at the plate.

Vázquez was then picked off at second on a snap-throw by catcher Mejia to end the threat.

