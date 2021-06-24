TMC sticks with decision: Super 8 tournaments on ice for at least two years

During a virtual meeting, the TMC voted 16-0 to consider revisiting the need for Super 8 tournaments in two years, should there be enough supporting data. The initial TMC decision, based on a recommendation from the blue ribbon committee, was a four-year pause on any request for a Super 8 format in conjunction with the statewide tournament.

What happens after that is now open for debate and discussion.

The MIAA’s tournament management committee reaffirmed its previous decision Thursday that there will not be any Division 1A (Super 8) tournaments when the statewide format begins in the fall. Likewise for the 2022-23 school year.

Advertisement

TMC chair Jim O’Leary (St. John’s Prep) said a subcommittee met last week with representatives from a number of MIAA sport committees — including ice hockey and baseball, the two sports to previously have Super 8 tournaments. After Thursday’s meeting started with an executive session that lasted roughly 35 minutes, the TMC reviewed the subcommittee discussions and the possibility of moving up the four-year timeline. Initially no action was taken, but on a motion from St. Mary’s AD Jeff Newhall, the TMC voted unanimously to open the door for reconsideration in two years.

“The biggest concern seemed to be the waiting for four years,” said Sandwich superintendent Pamela Gould.

In a series of tweets, the Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association said it was “extremely disappointed” with the TMC decision to go ahead without the Super 8 1A for at least the next two years.

“In our opinion, they aren’t doing what is best for both student-athletes and the sport going forward,” the MSHCA tweeted. “Instead of increasing opportunities for public, local schools and athletes to achieve success in the postseason tournaments, they are instead limiting that possibility to just a small few. [Thirty years] of data already proves that.”

Advertisement

It is that historical data, vs. the power ratings system that will be used to seed all MIAA tournaments beginning this fall, that is a major sticking point for many TMC members and the perceived need for Super 8 tournaments going forward.

From the start of the boys’ hockey Super 8 in 1991, 26 of the 29 championships were won by five different Catholic schools. The only public champions were Reading, Hingham and Arlington — although Arlington and Pope Francis were declared co-champions when the 2020 title game was canceled because of COVID-19.

At the same time, 20 different programs won Division 1 state championships from 1991-2019 — 13 of them public schools (a 20 combined titles). Either Belmont or Walpole would have joined the public list had the 2020 state final been played.

Public schools won five of the six Super 8 baseball championships since the tournament’s inception in 2014, and all six Division 1 titles in that same period.

All past Super 8 tournament fields were selected and seeded by committees.

“Even with the hockey data, that was put together subjectively to put the 1A tournament together,” O’Leary said. “We’ve tried to get away from anything subjective in our statewide, every manner we could. That’s what we’re charged with.”

While lamenting the loss of the Super 8 and fear for the future of the high school game in Massachusetts, many hockey coaches that would have had their teams placed in lower divisions under the new alignments told the Globe they still would opt to play in Division 1 next season. The deadline for alignment appeals for winter sports was last Friday.

Advertisement

“If I make the tournament I could play BC High in the first round, which really doesn’t bother me,” said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Scott Harlow, whose program remains in D1. “The way to keep the kids that I would lose is to play a good schedule. Strength of schedule is going to be a big thing [next] year, so we want to play as many good teams as [we] can.”

The strength-of-schedule component of the power ratings will be half of the data used to select and seed tournaments going forward. What the data says in the next two years, or beyond, will play a big role in the fate of 1A tournaments — in hockey and baseball, as well as any other sports that might consider adding the format.

“If we have the first two years of data and it matches the exact same as the 30 years they had before that, does it advance the timeline even though they’re different criteria?” Burlington AD Shaun Hart asked. “Can we use past knowledge to match future data?”

▪ The TMC also discussed the ongoing spring tournaments, what is working, and any potential issues. Hull AD Scott Paine, a lacrosse tournament director, and MIAA assistant director Sherry Bryant praised the smooth process of last week’s virtual seeding meetings.

However, the seedings were conducted only with members of sports subcommittees and MIAA staff, and not open to the public or media. According to MIAA rule 99.2.1, “Seeding meetings are open. Participating schools are encouraged to be represented.”

Advertisement

Tara Bennett, MIAA director of communications, said that, “Due to the short time frame for seeding, the decision to move to seeding subcommittees was made for efficiency purposes.” Bennett added it is unknown how much need there will be for seeding meetings beginning next year, when all matchups already will be determined by power ratings.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.