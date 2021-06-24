Yankees prep for Fenway visit by routing Kansas City

Yankees hitters have clawed out of an early season slump with a string of clutch, late-game hits, but needed no such fireworks Thursday prior to a weekend series at Fenway Park. New York had not won by more than four runs since May 22.

Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game, and the New York Yankees got their first blowout victory in a month, beating Kansas City, 8-1, at Yankee Stadium.

Judge got the Yankees started with a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third, and Sánchez blew the game open with a three-run drive in the sixth. Jameson Taillon (2-4) matched a season high by pitching 6⅓ innings and ended an eight-start winless streak.

New York has won seven of nine, and seven of their eight wins before Wednesday had come via comebacks.

New York hasn’t played in front of fans in Boston since 2019. The Red Sox swept three games at Yankee Stadium in early June and entered Friday 4½ games ahead of New York for the AL East lead.

“It’s going to be fun,” said Giancarlo Stanton, who had three hits. “We’re ready to go.”

Chris Bassitt still rolling for Oakland

Chris Bassitt (8-2) pitched seven innings to win his eighth consecutive decision, Jed Lowrie drove in runs with a single and a no-doubt home run, and Oakland got a series split in Arlington, Texas, beating the Rangers, 5-1. Since losing his first two games, Bassitt — Oakland’s Opening Day starter — is 8-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts for the longest winning streak among American League pitchers this season. Meanwhile, rotation mate Mike Fiers likely won’t throw again for at least four more weeks because of an injection for his sprained right elbow. He visited Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers has made only two starts this season, the last May 6 . . . Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for July 13th’s All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits — white for the home National League, blue for the road American, with three red letters for a player’s club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second. Stars on the back will mark each player’s All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch . . . Minor league baseball would be able to draw from $550 million in unused pandemic relief funds under a bipartisan bill introduced Thursday. As much as $15 million in grants would be available to each team as part of legislation introduced in both houses of Congress. The funds would be handed out by the Small Business Administration only after it was determined the money wasn’t needed as initially planned . . . The late Yogi Berra was honored with a U.S. Postal Service stamp, dedicated during a ceremony at his museum and learning center in Little Falls, N.J.