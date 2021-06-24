2 killed, 1 wounded in beach shootings in Tulum, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men were killed and a third wounded in a shooting Thursday on a beach at Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.

The prosecutors’ office in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said the shootings happened Thursday, but gave no immediate information on the identities of the victims or a possible motive.

Tulum has long been known as the most quiet, low-key and laid-back of Mexico’s Caribbean coast resorts, without the high-rise development common in Cancun.