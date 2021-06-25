The Big To-Do: Vin Diesel drives ‘F9,’ top TV shows of 2021 (so far), plus the country’s best ice cream

FILM: Twenty years and $6.2 billion after “The Fast and the Furious” roared into theaters, the “[u]sually loud and almost always ridiculous” “F9″ earns 2½ stars from the Globe’s Mark Feeney. Vin Diesel, looking “like an artillery shell,” is back as the hero, and Charlize Theron (”the best thing in ‘F9′”) is back as the villain. C’ mon, you already know if watching people “getting away with the world’s most reckless driving” is part of your weekend plans.

Welcome back to The Big To-Do. Science wants us to eat chocolate every morning, the moon is full, and professional fireworks season is almost here. Things are looking up — as are you, if you want to see the strawberry moon or some festive pyrotechnics .

Advertisement

Motivated drivers and perilous situations also meet in “The Ice Road,” a “predictable, semi-shameless, yet not-unsatisfying action drama” starring Liam Neeson. The details vary — this time, trapped miners and tractor-trailers riding to the rescue — but the Neeson formula is familiar. “A decent, honorable man turns justifiably violent when crossed,” Feeney writes in a 2½-star review, “and someone always does cross him.”

New documentaries about Jackie Collins and Mary J. Blige “offer role models for girls and women struggling for identity and success in a male-dominated world,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. Laura Fairrie’s “Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story” is “enlightening, entertaining, and sometimes deadpan-hilarious.” Vanessa Roth’s “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” “explores the singer’s tormented and triumphant life.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary “Summer of Soul” captures the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which Feeney says was “as much civic as musical event.” From 40 hours of footage, the debut filmmaker teased out “30 things that gave me goosebumps.” Among the high points, he says, “as far as musicianship and intensity, B.B. King’s set was on fire.”

Advertisement

From the tip of Cape Cod to the Pioneer Valley, drive-in movies are back. “This summer’s options include a few new additions,” reports Globe correspondent Tiffany Coelho, who rounds up old-school destinations as well as a couple of newfangled venues.

TV: Six months in, “2021 has featured a number of outstanding series and miniseries,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Seven of the titles in his 10 best shows of the year (so far) have female leads, including “Mare of Easttown” and “Girls5eva,” and all but one (“Elizabeth Is Missing,” on PBS) is a cable or streaming offering.

“In recent years, at about a half-billion dollars per deal, HBO Max bought ‘Friends,’ Peacock bought ‘The Office,’ and Netflix bought ‘Seinfeld,’” writes Gilbert. An Ask Matthew reader wonders why they’re “so popular now? I don’t recall old series having such clout back in the old days.” The answer is multifaceted in some unpredictable ways.

THEATER: After “exactly one year, three months, and 13 days,” Globe theater critic Don Aucoin returned to an indoor performance space. The Barrington Stage Company audience was masked, and the production of Joseph Dougherty’s new drama “Chester Bailey” — starring Ephraim Birney as Chester and his father, Reed Birney, as the character’s psychiatrist — “was usually too compelling to look away.”

“I certainly feel that I’m putting my life on the line in the Berkshires this summer,” Christopher Lloyd, who tackles the lead role in Shakespeare & Company’s “King Lear” starting next week, tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg. “I’m certainly much more aware of my age today than I was five years ago — or a year ago,” says the 82-year-old. “It used to be that death was over there somewhere. Now the horizon is kind of visible.”

Advertisement

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, including life with the not-yet-vaccine-eligible under-12 set. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Jean-François Millet's "Washerwomen," from about 1855. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

VISUAL ART: The pandemic forced the MFA to reinvent a Monet exhibition planned for 2020, and the result, “Monet and Boston: Legacy Illuminated,” is “something far more interesting,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. It’s “lighter in Monet offerings by a good dozen paintings, but no smaller in size. That left a giant hole ... filled by a mini-survey of works by Jean-François Millet.”

Nonbinary artists are having a moment, and “it’s not a conceptual gambit,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “It’s messier and more vulnerable. Their art goes places beyond where many people are fixed and comfortable.” She finds a community “open to the nuances of ambiguity at a time when Americans are frightened, divided, and prone to taking sides.”

Printmaker Dorothea Van Camp incorporates patterns that “resound with household familiarity” in the pieces that make up “Breach,” says McQuaid. “She evokes rites of passage and the life cycle they usher us through.” One piece ”is at once languorous and explosive, like a Tennessee Williams play.” At HallSpace in Dorchester.

Advertisement

Paul Goodnight and Larry Pierce’s mural “No Strings Detached,” on Blue Hill Avenue in Grove Hall, “pulses with dance and music,” writes Globe correspondent Jacquinn Sinclair. “With its yellow, red, cobalt, green, and brown colors, it feels like a melding of the ancient and contemporary.” The 13-by-60-foot digitally printed piece is part of the “public art curator” Now + There’s Mentoring Murals project.

It’s a familiar story: Artists carve out work-art spaces that make a neighborhood interesting, gentrifiers swarm, soaring prices drive out the artists. “Now another workspace is under threat, with the pending sale of Humphreys Street Studios, in the Uphams Corner neighborhood of Dorchester,” reports Globe correspondent Kyung Mi Lee.

University museums and galleries are slowly reopening to the public, and the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis is all in, with a 60th-anniversary exhibition and “Frida Kahlo: POSE” ready for prime time. Globe correspondent Dana Gerber checks around and reports back on various institutions’ post-pandemic and post-summer-break plans.

FOOD & DINING: A dream came true when Anthony Caldwell opened 50Kitchen in Fields Corner. In February 2020. He persevered, the Globe’s Devra First reports from Dorchester. “Combining ingredients and techniques from Asia and the American South ... he creates fusion fare that isn’t just a gimmick,” she writes. “It is a difficult thing to pull off, but Caldwell is accustomed to doing difficult things” — even in a pandemic.

Advertisement

The Department of Salad newsletter came about when the author “decided to write about the things I wanted to read,” journalist Emily Nunn tells former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. Julian especially relished a recent deep dive into tuna salad: “Finally someone is delving into this lunch-counter specialty and taking it seriously, though with plenty of humor and flair.” I’m also a subscriber, and I approve this message.

The battle of the self-appointed lobster roll experts is over (for now), and recommendations are flooding the comments section of a story about the best ice cream in every state. “Food & Wine dubbed two Cambridge ice cream shops — Toscanini’s and Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream ... the best in Massachusetts,” writes Dana Gerber. Two hundred comments or bust!

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. In the latest installment, a newlywed navigates life as a stepmom. Listen here.

An undated publicity photo of comedian and singer Rusty Warren. JUBILEE RECORDS/NYT

COMEDY: In her 1960s heyday, Rusty Warren was the “queen of risqué pillow talk,” the Globe’s Christopher Muther writes in an appreciation of the “lascivious comedian who was as adept at playing the piano and writing songs as she was at making her audiences laugh and blush at the same time.” The “party album” recording artist, who grew up in Milton, died last month at 91.

BOOKS: “If there was ever a year to seek escapism, understand the lives of others, or be moved to action, we just lived through it,” writes Globe correspondent Beth Jones. “In ordinary times, the 16,557 libraries in the US public library system do a valiant job of keeping us supplied with books and other content, but COVID reminded us of just how crucial libraries are.” As life gets closer to normal, she looks back and forward.

LOOK AGAIN: Being indoors with a lot of strangers finally feels OK, at least for a lot of us. Paradoxically, this is happening just as the weather consistently becomes borderline irresistible. Outdoor art of all kinds has seldom felt more indispensable. This is a long-winded way of suggesting that you book your slot for Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s long-awaited production of “The Tempest” now. See you there!