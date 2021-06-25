Watch Amy Schumer pursue some Martha’s Vineyard vocations

Amy Schumer has an HBO Max show on the way. Called “Amy Learns To…,” it’s an eight-episode series about her efforts to learn a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown. Where might that be? Our own Martha’s Vineyard. Among the things Amy will try: diving for clams, selling real estate, doing a magic trick, and repairing a roof.

Schumer isn’t abandoning the scripted world, which is good news. She has an upcoming Hulu series called “Life & Beth,” on which she’ll star as a successful woman who’s finally facing her past. She is also bringing five new installments of her sketch comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer” to Paramount+.