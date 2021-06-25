7-Eleven ordered to sell 293 stores bought in Speedway deal

7-Eleven was ordered by US antitrust regulators to sell 293 gas-station retail stores acquired earlier this year as part of its $21 billion purchase of Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Speedway business.

The order disclosed Friday by the US Federal Trade Commission resolves lingering concerns over the transaction. In May, FTC Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and her fellow Democratic commissioner said the agency would continue to investigate the acquisition even as 7-Eleven said the deal had been completed.

7-Eleven’s parent, Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co., agreed in August to acquire about 3,900 Speedway outlets from Marathon to create a dominant position of almost 14,000 stores in the US and Canada.