Fed’s favorite inflation gauge remains high, but the monthly increase in May slowed

The Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation index increased 3.9 percent in the year through May, in line with the median that economists in a Bloomberg survey had anticipated. That came on the heels of a big annual reading in April, and kept year-over-year inflation at levels not seen in more than a decade.

Inflation climbed in May at the fastest pace since 2008, as businesses reopened from their pandemic shutdown and strong demand continues to push prices higher, fueling anxiety among some economists and debate in Washington.

On a monthly basis, the measure climbed 0.4 percent compared with a 0.5 projection. That was more muted than the prior month, suggesting that although prices are up steeply this year, the speed of the increase is becoming more moderate. Plus, the annual numbers have been measured against very weak readings from spring 2020, and that so-called base effect should begin to fade.

“May will be the peak — probably — for the year-over-year numbers,” said Jim O’Sullivan, chief US macro strategist at TD Securities. “Not to say that it is going to suddenly plunge.”

The data came alongside other figures that showed personal spending held steady in May even as people spent less money on goods, disappointing economists’ expectation for a continued pickup in consumption. Spending on services ticked higher as households opened their wallets for recreation, hotel rooms, and restaurant meals — but it was not enough to offset the decline in merchandise purchases, which was lead by a drop-off in motor vehicle and parts spending.

Together, the data paints a picture of an unusual economic rebound, one that is happening in fits and starts as production bottlenecks dampen car buying and higher prices detract somewhat from the strong financial situation of American households. Consumers are flush with savings after months in lockdown and repeated checks from the government.