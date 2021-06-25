Record heat to scorch Seattle, then spread across the western US

Seattle on Sunday could reach 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 Celsius), tying its all-time hottest reading and breaking the 96-degree mark for its warmest June day, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Portland could also tie its record high of 107 on Saturday, with other parts of the region hitting unprecedented levels.

(Bloomberg) -- Temperature records are likely to be smashed across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle and Portland posting their hottest June days in history, and the heat spreading to the Rocky Mountains and California threatens fresh strains on regional power and water supplies.

Advertisement

The dangerously hot temperatures pose potential public health risks for a region where many don’t have air conditioning, and it has already spurred wildfire warnings around the region. Heat will also drag down air quality through next week as the sultry air traps pollution, raising risks for people with respiratory problems.

“For the whole Northwest through the entire week temperatures are running 25 to 30 degrees above average in some places,” Oravec said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

The extreme weather just days after the official start of summer signals threats may intensify through the season and challenge officials struggling to deal with growing heat, drought and wildfire risks linked to climate change. Electric grids across the West are forecast to be strained in coming months as hot weather sends power demand surging and drought leaves less water in hydropower reservoirs. California has already had its first threat of supply shortages, less than a year after the first rolling blackouts in two decades.

The worst of the heat will be centered on the Northwest and then seep east into Idaho by Monday, though California will also be struck with oppressive conditions. The Golden State’s Independent System Operator, which manages the electric gird, said it’s closely watching the situation. Excessive heat watches stretch the length of California the suburbs to the north and west of Los Angeles, where temperatures could reach 110 from Sunday to Monday.

Advertisement

Heat warnings have also been posted in British Columbia, Alberta, and even parts of the Northwest Territories as far north as the Arctic Circle, according to Environment Canada.

More than 13 million people will be in the path of “extreme, record-breaking heat,” said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group. “Power demand across the Pacific Northwest will reach historic levels,” he said.

The highs in the Northwest could stress California’s supplies as states often trade electricity across borders depending on regional needs. Meanwhile, natural gas futures surged to a two-year high Thursday as the heat boosted demand for the power-plant fuel, exacerbating already tight supplies. Drought across the West is also taxing the region’s reliance on hydro-electric power.

“California is going to have strained conditions most of the summer,” said Barbara Clemenhagen, vice president of North American energy markets intelligence at at Customized Energy Solutions, a market analyst and consulting firm, and a former board member with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid manager.

“We’re in the early states of the late spring, early summer heat wave.” Clemenhagen said. “If these temperatures persist through summer, conditions are going to be very tight.”

The all-time record high in Washington was 118 degrees in August 1961, and Oregon’s was 119 in August 1898.

Advertisement

Still, power supplies in the Northwest are enjoying some advantages as the heat increases. The Columbia Generating Station, a nuclear facility in Washington State that provides enough power for about 1 million homes, is generating again after a scheduled refueling. And hydro facilities are at higher summer output levels after completion of a spring spill operation to help fish migrate, according to the Bonneville Power Administration.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.