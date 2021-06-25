Reset your password: Wegmans notifies customers about data breach

Wegmans Food Markets, the upscale grocery store that operates in Massachusetts and the mid-Atlantic region, notified its customers in an e-mail this week that some of their personal information was exposed due to a security data breach.
The grocer said that two of its cloud databases, used to keep internal customer data, were “inadvertently left open to potential outside access.” Customer information including names, addresses, phone numbers, e-mails, and passwords for Wegmans accounts could be compromised, the company added. Social security numbers, which the company does not collect, and banking data were not exposed, company officials said.
The breach continues a trend of grocery store and large retail chains becoming targets for cybersecurity hackers. In recent years, companies like Target, Albertsons, and Hy-Vee have seen customer data compromised.
Officials from Wegmans said they were notified about the breach, which started around April 19, by an outside security firm, and quickly worked to resolve the issue.
“When we discovered the issue, we worked with leading outside experts to investigate the matter,” the company said in a statement. “We have since corrected configurations and secured all affected information. We have also taken steps to avoid the occurrence of similar issues in the future.”
Wegmans officials recommend customers reset their Wegmans.com password, as well as any other account that uses the same password.
The Rochester, New York-based grocer, which employs 52,000 and made over $10 billion in sales in 2020, has a large footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. It operates 106 stores nationwide, including six in Massachusetts, according to company statistics.
