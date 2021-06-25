Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to take customers to space

Virgin Galactic says it has Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly customers into space, making it the first spaceline to cross that hurdle, the company announced Friday.

The milestone comes at a key moment in the space race: On the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, July 20, Jeff Bezos will be on board when one of his Blue Origin rockets makes its first crewed spaceflight. The FAA is expected to grant Blue Origin a commercial license soon, according to people familiar with the process.

Virgin Galactic has left the door open for its British billionaire owner, Richard Branson, to attempt to reach space before Bezos, although the company has not confirmed that.