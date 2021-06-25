Zoom blind date: ‘It was a nice change to arrive to a date and not have to wait around drinking alone’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: The outdoors, the ocean

HER PERFECT MATCH: Would look like The Rock and have a job he loves

JERELL: 35 / architectural visualization designer

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Traveling around the world

HIS PERFECT MATCH: Charlize Theron in a creative job, loving what she does

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, MEDFORD AND THE SEAPORT

WHETTING YOUR INTEREST

Valeria I cleaned up the space where I was going to sit. Then I decided what to wear, even the shoes! I wanted it to feel like a date.

Jerell I approached it like any other day. OK, I did go to the gym, but I do that every day.

Valeria Jerell was already logged in. He was laughing and seemed at ease which made me feel more relaxed.

Jerell It was a nice change to arrive to a date and not have to wait around drinking alone.

Valeria He was really handsome. He said he is 6-foot-2. I like tall men. He has a friendly smile, is in good shape and has dark, deep eyes.

Jerell She had a European style/presence, which I’m all for. Seemed to be very serious at first, but I was up for the challenge of making her laugh.

STILL WATERS

Valeria I learned that he enjoys his job and travels a lot. I am from Milan and Jerell visited Milan during one of his trips, which opened the conversation about travel.

Jerell I realized she has traveled to just as many places as myself, and might be fun to travel with. Only time will tell.

Valeria He likes the ocean with some caution and fear of some of its inhabitants like sharks (fear that I share with him).

Jerell One of the things I discovered about Valeria is her appreciation/ fear of the ocean. She shared a story about a paddle boarding experience that left her uneasy, and I realized we feel the same about the ocean. Amazing to see what’s living in the depths, but better from a distance.

Valeria I ordered from an Italian restaurant in Medford, Real Italian Gusto. I love their eggplant parmigiana.

Jerell I ordered the agnolotti di coniglio from Eataly Boston. I ended up not eating it until after the date. It just felt weird eating on cam.

Valeria I think we have a similar sense of humor, which made the evening very pleasant. He is very friendly and funny, the conversation was easy. As the night went on, I felt like he was being very open and genuine, qualities that I really appreciate in a man.

Jerell Once I started seeing her comfortable/goofy side come out, I began to start saying, there might be something here.

RESURFACING FOR AIR

Valeria He became more interesting as the night went on. We touched upon so many different subjects and fun facts. I suddenly realized we had been on Zoom for more than one hour and time really flew by.

Jerell Valeria was very sweet, kind, and funny . . . at no time did I want to end the date.

Valeria We exchanged numbers and talked about meeting in person.

Jerell Considering it was a work night, we decided to say our goodbyes.

SECOND DATE?

Valeria Yes, we are planning to meet in person over the weekend. I really enjoyed the evening and I would like to get to know him better.

Jerell Yes we will. We plan to meet up later this week for a walk.

POST-MORTEM

Valeria / A

Jerell / A



