fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI Sports

2021 Olympic trials: Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran comes in 4th in her heat, LaSalle’s Jack Salisbury comes in 7th

The two Rhode Islanders had a great showing, but did not qualify to make the U.S. Olympic team

By Lylah Alphonse Globe Staff,Updated June 25, 2021, 1 hour ago
Sophia Gorriaran competes in the first round of the Women's 800 meter run on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24 in Eugene, Ore.
Sophia Gorriaran competes in the first round of the Women's 800 meter run on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24 in Eugene, Ore.Patrick Smith/Getty

Two of Rhode Island’s best runners competed in the U.S. Olympics Track and Field trials Thursday night at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Jack Salisbury, a track standout at LaSalle Academy, is set to compete in the men's 1,500 meters during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in Oregon on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Jack Salisbury came in seventh in his heat, completing the men’s 1,500 meters in 3 minutes and 46.17 seconds..Vincent McGinn/Handout photo

Sophia Gorriaran, 16, is a rising sophomore at the Moses Brown School in Providence. She qualified for the women’s 800 meters in 2 minutes 2.44 seconds, just ahead of the women’s standard of 2:02.50. The youngest competitor in any event during Thursday night’s trials, Gorriaran came in fourth in her heat, finishing at 2:02.06 — a new personal best. She finished 19th overall out of 42 runners.

Jack Salisbury of Rumford, an 11-time Rhode Island state champion and three-time New England champion, had a qualifying time of 3:37.18 in the men’s 1,500 meters. A LaSalle Academy grad and Georgetown University student, Salisbury came in seventh in his heat with a time of 3:46.17.

Advertisement

While both runners had strong showings in their respective heats, neither athlete advanced to their event semifinals, which take place Friday evening and determine the qualifiers for Sunday’s final, which will decide who goes to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.

Boston Globe video