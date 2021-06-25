2021 Olympic trials: Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran comes in 4th in her heat, LaSalle’s Jack Salisbury comes in 7th

Two of Rhode Island’s best runners competed in the U.S. Olympics Track and Field trials Thursday night at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
Sophia Gorriaran, 16, is a rising sophomore at the Moses Brown School in Providence. She qualified for the women’s 800 meters in 2 minutes 2.44 seconds, just ahead of the women’s standard of 2:02.50. The youngest competitor in any event during Thursday night’s trials, Gorriaran came in fourth in her heat, finishing at 2:02.06 — a new personal best. She finished 19th overall out of 42 runners.
Jack Salisbury of Rumford, an 11-time Rhode Island state champion and three-time New England champion, had a qualifying time of 3:37.18 in the men’s 1,500 meters. A LaSalle Academy grad and Georgetown University student, Salisbury came in seventh in his heat with a time of 3:46.17.
While both runners had strong showings in their respective heats, neither athlete advanced to their event semifinals, which take place Friday evening and determine the qualifiers for Sunday’s final, which will decide who goes to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July.
