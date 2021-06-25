2021 Olympic trials: Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran comes in 4th in her heat, LaSalle’s Jack Salisbury comes in 7th

Two of Rhode Island’s best runners competed in the U.S. Olympics Track and Field trials Thursday night at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Jack Salisbury came in seventh in his heat, completing the men’s 1,500 meters in 3 minutes and 46.17 seconds.. Vincent McGinn/Handout photo

Sophia Gorriaran, 16, is a rising sophomore at the Moses Brown School in Providence. She qualified for the women’s 800 meters in 2 minutes 2.44 seconds, just ahead of the women’s standard of 2:02.50. The youngest competitor in any event during Thursday night’s trials, Gorriaran came in fourth in her heat, finishing at 2:02.06 — a new personal best. She finished 19th overall out of 42 runners.