Arrests, incidents prompt earlier closure of Carson Beach bathrooms

The decision to lock the bathrooms earlier at the state-run beach followed a Monday night incident that resulted in the arrests of five teenagers . State Police said Tuesday that a group of about 70 teens had descended on the beach’s bathrooms and were “causing a disturbance” the previous evening.

The beach’s bathrooms will now close an hour earlier — at 6 p.m., DCR officials said.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation imposed early closures for the bathrooms at South Boston’s Carson Beach on Wednesday, following a series of incidents in the area, officials said.

The teens allegedly began to harass troopers who had responded to the disturbance, and the group dispersed briefly after warnings from State Police. The crowd then returned to the beach around 8:30 p.m. Monday, and the five arrests ensued shortly after.

Advertisement

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, in a brief press conference at the frog pond reopening ceremony on Thursday, said she supported the state’s decision to impose early closures.

“We certainly have to balance the need for cooling off and safety at our parks,” she said. “I look forward to more conversation in partnership with the state.”

Janey urged residents using the beach to remain safe amid the uptick in drownings in Massachusetts and across New England.

“We need access to the beach. This is a beautiful hot day, and we need to be able to cool off but we also have to prioritize safety,” Janey said. “I would encourage all of us who want to utilize the beach to do so in ways that spread joy, that celebrate family, and celebrate the end of the worst days of the pandemic, without jeopardizing access to the beach for others who want to just come out and have a good time.”

Monday night’s incident came on the heels of warnings from local officials about the rise in alcohol deliveries to beaches in the South Boston area, including Carson Beach. The consumption, possession, distribution, and sale of alcohol is prohibited on all DCR properties, according to an advisory issued by the city’s licensing board.

Advertisement

“The Board, the Boston Police Department, the State Police Department, and the South Boston elected officials have received numerous quality of life and public safety complaints in South Boston resulting from the delivery of alcohol to public spaces including, but not limited to, parks and beaches,” the advisory said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the agency has had a “significant presence” on the beaches.

“We have had a significant presence on the South Boston beaches each weekend and any weekdays when the beaches have been crowded,” said Procopio via e-mail Monday.









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.