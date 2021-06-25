Dorchester man sentenced to state prison for sexual abuse of a child

Centeio was known to the girl and abused her at a home in Dorchester. He also showed her pornographic videos, according to the statement.

Antonio Centeio was sentenced Tuesday, following his June 2 conviction by a Suffolk Superior Court jury of two counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child, one count of of rape of a child, and one count of distributing obscene matter to a child, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

A 32-year-old Dorchester man was sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison this week for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl from age 8 into her teens, officials said Friday.

The girl Centeio abused, now a young woman, provided a victim impact statement saying she is not a victim but a survivor, which was read in court.

“I live every day with a million scars but I am not wounded. I am strong, I am proud of who I’ve become,” she wrote. “Everything that I have been through in my 21 years of life that was spoken of during this trial hasn’t broken me, it has only made me stronger.”

“I can say proudly that he will never take away my spirit to survive. I am breaking the cycle, I am inspiring others, I am courageous, I am a survivor,” she continued.

Centeio’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rollins called Centeio a “predator” and said he had stolen “a young person’s childhood.”

“The trauma Mr. Centeio inflicted through years of abuse cannot be undone by the jury’s verdict, but to see this individual held accountable is to see the courage of a young survivor,” Rollins said in the statement. “I am in awe of this survivor, who has displayed such strength and resilience.”

Centeio is also charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Dorchester in 2008, according to prosecutors. A trial date has not been set for that case.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.