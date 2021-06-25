Enormous stuffed animals are taking over a corner of Hanover Street. Here’s why

There’s Kermit the Frog, serving as gatekeeper of the bustling street; a giant monkey who looks as if he’s had a few more beers than he can handle; a bear who appears to be washing away his sorrow with shots; and more than 10 others “relaxing” amid the aroma of garlic and parmesan wafting from nearby restaurants.

The latest attraction to come to the North End is nearly impossible to ignore: more than a dozen giant stuffed animals strewn across an al fresco patio “drinking” to their hearts’ content and looking for love on Hanover Street.

The menagerie is so captivating that people have even begun to swipe the giant street stuffies. An oversized E.T. survived two failed drive-by heists before someone finally took off running with him down the street.

Advertisement

The real question is, though, why in the world are they there?

For Norm Laviolette, the owner of Improv Asylum and Laugh Boston, it’s a way to differentiate his outdoor dining space from all the others on Hanover street, and serves as a reminder to passersby that the comedy club is open for funny business after months of closure due to the pandemic. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it makes people laugh.

Norm Laviolette, owner of Improv Asylum, poses for a portrait with Sulley from "Monsters, Inc." Jakob Menendez

“The first question that we get is, ‘What is this? Why does CVS have a bunch of stuffed animals out?’” says Laviolette. “It allows us to then say what it is –– to talk about that and say it’s a comedy theater [and that] we do improv, without having to say ‘two shows tonight at eight and ten.’”

But it’s more than just a way to score more sales for improv shows. Laviolette says it’s a way to connect with the community and provide a sense of catharsis for those who need to exhale after the tumultuous past year and a half.

Advertisement

“What do we do as comedians and performers?” he asked. “We interact with people and make them smile, and that’s exactly what the world wants right now.”

Two teddy bears catching up over a few beers. Jakob Menendez

The idea to create a relaxing space for customers stemmed from an earlier pandemic iteration of their “front porch” meals from last summer, when they weren’t allowed to host performances inside their theater. After partnering with local restaurants to provide the food, Improv Asylum offered customers the option to dine with a “witty dinner guest” from one of their improv groups, who would tell jokes and provide comedic relief alongside meals.

The witty dinner guests are no longer on the menu, but patrons can still get a table at the teddy bear-adorned al-fresco space where Improv Asylum serves drinks. They’ll soon be offering dinner packages that include a ticket to one of their shows, and dishes from the North End staple, Mother Anna’s.

In the coming days, Laviolette also plans on adding string lights, a floating umbrella display, and a table with one of his actors dressed in luchador wrestling regalia where customers will be able to challenge the actor to a game of speed Connect Four. The prize? Free tickets to the next show.

When asked if he’s concerned about giving away a raft of free tickets to customers every day, Laviolette didn’t seem too worried. “If you beat him, you’re going to get a ticket. But, he’s going to be pretty good.”

Advertisement

Improv Asylum actors James Melloni and Kelly Dooley play a game of Connect Four. Patrons will soon be able to play Melloni in a game of speed Connect Four to win free tickets to improv shows. Jakob Menendez

Besides, he said, it’s less about giving away tickets, and more about reconnecting with customers.

“It’s about doing our part to bring humanity back to the place that I think we all need to be, which is interacting with each other, talking to each other, and laughing and finding the joy within each other.”





Jakob Menendez can be reached at jakob.menendez@globe.com.