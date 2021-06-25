Hyde Park drowning victim, 19, identified

Procopio said a preliminary investigation suggested Bonilla went to the pond with several friends around 3:30 p.m. Investigators, the statement continued, learned Bonilla “may have used marijuana prior to swimming, and that he was a good swimmer.”

The State Police Dive Team, working with Boston police and fire officials, recovered Bonilla’s body from Turtle Pond around 7:45 p.m., roughly three hours after Bonilla began to struggle while trying to swim across the pond and went underwater, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

State Police on Friday identified the man who drowned the day before while swimming at a pond in Hyde Park as 19-year-old Jason Peri Bonilla of Roxbury.

At one point, Procopio said, Bonilla and his friends decided to swim from one dock to another across the pond, and Bonilla started to have trouble in the water around 4:40 p.m.

“His friend attempted to keep him above water but was not able to do so,” Procopio said. “Bonilla’s friends and bystanders attempted to search the water for him as first responders rushed to the scene but could not locate him.”

Turtle Pond is located in the Stony Brook Reservation, which is run by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. DCR officials didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment Friday morning.

A number of people have drowned in the region recently.

In mid-May, two cousins drowned as they skipped stones in a Brockton lake. Neither knew how to swim and one died trying to save the other, who had fallen into deeper water. Eleven days later, as the temperature soared into the 90s, a teenage boy drowned after jumping from a rope swing into a Framingham pond that was roughly 60 degrees.

In all, there were 18 drownings in Massachusetts last month, more than the previous three Mays combined. And in June, there have been a series of tragedies with aching similarities. On June 4, a Worcester police officer died in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue a teenage boy. On Sunday in Rhode Island, a 10-year-old drowned after strong currents swept her off a sandbar. A bystander died trying to save her.

The same day, a teenage boy drowned in Bedford, N.H., after swinging from a rope into a pond. Then on Wednesday, a 60-year-old man died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Shrewsbury.

Officials with DCR, State Police, and other agencies have scheduled a water safety news conference for 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will be held at Pleasure Bay Beach on Day Boulevard in South Boston, officials said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.