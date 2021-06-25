‘I can do everything using the bike path’: Trail links cities north of Boston to the sea

“The other day I went to McDonald’'s to get some fries,” said Zhao, who lives about five blocks from the trail. “I bike to Best Buy when I need something for my computer or my desk. I can also use it to go to Target.”

“It’s like a stress-reliever because it leads you to all these different places. Once I start riding I tend to zone out for like 30 minutes,” said the 16-year-old, who also values the multi-use path as a convenient route to get things done.

Malden High School sophomore Henry Zhao finds riding his bike along the Northern Strand Trail a welcome respite from the noise, bustle, and demands of everyday life.

As the Northern Strand Trail heads toward near completion next year, the regional shared-use path from Everett to Lynn is fast becoming part of the daily lives of many residents along the route, who use the car-free corridor for exercise, commuting, errands, socializing, and capturing a bit of serenity.

Yi Zhou, a retired electrician from Malden, uses the trail almost daily, mostly for bicycling, but also for walking.

“The bike path is very convenient,” Zhou, 81, said in Cantonese. “I can do everything using the bike path with my daily needs,” including picking up his medicine at CVS, and shopping for groceries at New Wei Feng Market and Stop & Shop. “I also bike to the Malden T station to take the T to Boston.”

The Northern Strand — which will stretch 11.5 miles when completed — and the 10-mile Minuteman Commuter Bikeway from Cambridge to Bedford were among four trails featured in a recent state study documenting the multiple benefits of the multi-use paths.

Using data from July to October 2019, the study focused on economic, health, transportation, environmental, and accessibility and equity impacts of the four shared-use paths, which also include the Norwottuck section of the Mass Central Rail Trail, and the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

During the four months, the trails combined logged 666,658 trips, including 322,241 on the Minuteman, and 94,017 on the Northern Strand, based on automated counts at one location on each trail.

Together, the paths reduced motor vehicle travel by more than 700,000 miles during the four months, producing a significant decrease in greenhouse gas and other emissions. They also generated new business revenues, and by increasing physical activity, saved about $2.9 million in health care expenditures in 2019.

The trails also contribute to social equity, the report said, citing the access they provide to residents of all incomes to vital destinations such as schools, libraries, and health care centers.

Dan Amstutz, Arlington’s senior transportation planner, said the study confirms perceptions about the positive impacts of shared paths, including the Minuteman. Opened in 1992, the popular trail runs from Alewife Station in Cambridge through Arlington and Lexington to the Bedford Depot.

“It’s a really critical part of our transportation,” Amstutz said, noting that the trail offers local residents a “non-motorized, active way to get where they want to go” and is “the only decent way to walk or bike to the Red Line from Arlington.”

In fact, the Minuteman — which he said Bedford plans to extend to the Concord line — is so popular that the focus of local planners now “is to find ways to make sure it’s safe for all users.”

Julie DeMauro, Revere’s transportation manager, said the state report is useful because “a lot of people don’t realize the value of these community paths,” including the expanded access they provide to open space and jobs and the chance to bike safely.

Malden City Councilor Stephen Winslow, who has spearheaded development of the Northern Strand, leads a cleanup along the Malden portion. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“The great thing about the Northern Strand is the opportunities it opens up for flexible and extensive travel to jobs and stores and schools,” said Malden City Councilor Stephen Winslow, founder and past president of Bike to the Sea, which has spearheaded development of the path.

But equally striking to him is the broad section of the population that is embracing it.

“We are proud that the community of users reflects the overall community,” Winslow said, noting that at a recent bike fair that Bike to the Sea held in Malden, “We saw people from a lot of different backgrounds.”

Jonah Chiarenza, Bike to the Sea’s executive director, said that since by necessity they are situated along old rail lines — which historically served industrial areas — many rail trails today fortuitously serve lower-income neighborhoods where they can be of particular value.

“It’s a nice coincidence to have this convergence, that underserved, underrepresented populations are in proximity to what becomes this great recreational asset,” he said.

The Northern Strand Trail, when it is completed. mass.gov

In 1992, Winslow conceived of converting the former Saugus Branch Railroad to a trail residents from dense neighborhoods north of Boston could use to bicycle safely to the ocean. The Northern Strand project has faced a seemingly non-ending slew of legal, financial, and other hurdles, but after three decades is finally coming to fruition.

Everett in 2013 and Malden in 2014 paved their respective portions of the right-of-way. In 2018, the state awarded $13.5 million to pave the remainder of the rail corridor — in Revere, Saugus, and part of Lynn — and to add amenities and safety upgrades throughout the route. The project, overseen by Revere, is set to conclude in fall 2022.

Lynn recently installed painted bike lanes, the first step in creating an on-street extension of the path from where the paved trail ends on Western Avenue to the ocean beaches in Lynn and Nahant. Lynn is working with the state to identify funds to build protected bike lanes along the entire on-road stretch, said principal planner Aaron Clausen.

Elle Baker, Revere’s open space and environmental planner, said that each community has been able to “make the trail their own.” For example, she said, Lynn, Revere, and Saugus are installing overlooks for viewing the Saugus River and Rumney Marsh and Revere is building a bocce court.

Baker said a special asset of the trail is the ability it provides users to engage with nature. “You can be on the trail and suddenly walk into this completely serene space.”

Rumney Marsh look-out area on the Northern Strand Trail in Revere, looking towards Revere Beach.

DeMauro said although the paving is not complete, “we are seeing a huge increase in trail use,” noting that on a recent weekend, she saw many cyclists, scooter riders, people pushing strollers, and even a man in a motorized wheelchair on the Revere section.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee said the trail has been a “transformative asset for our community. Even though we have just completed Phase 1 of the project, it has already been widely embraced by many residents within the city.”

Meanwhile, Everett this fall is set to complete a 1-mile off-road extension of its section of the trail to the Mystic River, according to Jay Monty, the city’s transportation planner.

“As the first community to pave its portion of the trail in 2013 up to our ongoing efforts to add lighting and extend the trail to the Mystic River, we’re excited to see our community grow around this important amenity,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in an e-mailed statement.

Malden resident Christina Villafranca, who often walks on the section of the trail near the Malden River, particularly likes the way it helps build a sense of community in a diverse city.

“You can see families biking together, walking together. Neighbors pass along information to each other,” said the Honduran immigrant, a field representative for the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union..

Malden resident Rachael Running, who walks the trail every weekday morning, agreed the path “builds a sense of connection.”

“I recognize a lot of people in my neighborhood walking on the trail every morning,” said Running, a staff member with the Greater Boston Labor Council. “I think people take a lot of pride in it.”

Winslow said that evidence of community building can be seen all along the trail, citing a rain garden in Everett, and mural and sculpture projects in Everett and Malden.

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, who calls the creation of the trail “a game-changer for our community,” also cites its contribution to local civic life.

“The thing that has really impressed me is how it has brought our city together,” Christenson said by email. “From the arts to gardening to cleanups and other community events, we have gained many benefits thanks to having this path.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Kevin Martin gives the Northern Strand a spin on his unicyle. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff



