Marilyn Manson, wanted for assault in New Hampshire, reaches agreement to turn himself in

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, reached an agreement with the Gilford, N.H., police department’s in-house prosecutor to turn himself in on the warrant in Los Angeles, Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said in an e-mail. The department had previously been in a “holding pattern” while Manson’s attorney in New Hampshire coordinated with his attorney and publicist in LA, Burpee said.

The prosecutor has spoken to a Los Angeles Police Department detective to walk him through the procedure for when Manson turns himself in, Burpee said. Once Manson turns himself in at a pre-arranged time, he will go through LAPD’s booking and bail process before receiving a court date in New Hampshire.

“What this all means for us is that ... it has forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding NH warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions,” Burpee wrote.

Burpee told the Globe in May that the charges are based on state law that considers “unprivileged physical contact to another” as a simple assault punishable by a maximum of a $2,000 fine or less than a year in jail. The videographer at Manson’s Aug. 18, 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion reported to police the next day that she had been spit on by the performer, according to Burpee.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, called the allegations “ludicrous” in an e-mail seeking comment on the charges when they were publicized by police last month.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King told the Globe in May. “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

The assault charges are not sexual in nature, police have said. Manson has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women, including actors Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.













