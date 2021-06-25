PASA, one of Rhode Island’s top nonprofits, is getting a new leader

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a reminder that it’s the last day of school and we should thank all of our teachers for getting through this difficult year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,501 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 19 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 0.3 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,727. There were 26 people in the hospital, and 619,256 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

There are big changes in store for the Providence After School Alliance (PASA), the nonprofit that has become a national model for supporting students outside of traditional classroom hours.

Longtime executive director Hillary Salmons is retiring and handing the keys to Ann Durham, who has worked for the organization for more than seven years. I asked Durham to share her vision for the future of PASA.

Q: As we come out of the pandemic, it seems like after-school support for children is more vital than ever. What are your top goals for PASA over the next year?

Durham: At PASA, our primary focus over the next year is to reengage the large numbers of Providence middle and high school youth who have been left isolated as a result of the pandemic. We will do this by partnering with local organizations to offer fun, high-quality enrichment programs, always free of charge to participants, that will give youth opportunities to try new things, connect with peers and caring adults, and support their social-emotional growth. Through this work, PASA will continue to partner with Providence schools to promote the key pillars of the state’s turnaround plan.

Advertisement

Q: Providence is getting a major infusion of federal relief money. What’s one thing PASA wants to do if it receives some of those funds?

Durham: I am thrilled that both the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act acknowledge the crucial role that after-school will play in supporting youth to emerge from this pandemic stronger than before. At PASA, we are anxious to expand access and programs to youth we have not been able to reach due to a chronic underfunding of the after-school field. We have already begun conversations with RIDE, the school department, and the city of Providence about how we can better connect in- and out-of-school learning next year and ensure far more Providence youth can have access to high-quality after-school experiences.

Q: PASA is a national example for after-school programming, but I’m sure there must be another program elsewhere that you’re a little jealous of. What’s one creative thing happening outside of Rhode Island that you would like to copy?

Durham: I am really excited by the Generator Z grant work happening through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation supporting youth in Southeast Michigan and Western New York. A thousands teens were paid $1,000 each to participate in a process in which they imagined the future of after-school in a changing world. After-school providers were then asked to read through the stories and ideas generated by the youth and submit grant applications specifically in response to what the youth identified. This initiative put $4 million into the after-school community, financially recognized the work of the teens, and flipped the script on who defines what youth programming should look like.

Advertisement

Q: You’re replacing one of the most innovative leaders in the nonprofit world. Tell us a fun story about Hillary Salmons.

Durham: Hillary has a house on Fogo Island in Newfoundland, Canada. A few years ago, Hillary spent months planning different art activities she wanted to do with the island’s kids, and that summer she loaded up her entire car with craft supplies. On her way there, the Canadian Border Patrol stopped her to ask why she had so many art supplies in her car, and she told them about her plan to run arts programs with her neighbors’ children. The problem was that her visa didn’t allow her to do any volunteer work, and she was almost denied entry to the country. She had to promise not to do any group projects with the kids.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Just a week after Rhode Island’s leaders announced plans to equip 1,700 police officers and state troopers with body-worn cameras in the next 12 to 18 months, the legislation is sailing through the General Assembly. Read more.

⚓ Will Central Falls get a new high school? Read more.

⚓ Who doesn’t love a good beach house renovation story? Read more.

⚓ LaSalle Academy graduate Jack Salisbury competed in the US Olympic trials last night. See his and Sophia Gorriaran’s results here. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: William McClintick (102), Arlene Fung (48), Courtney Petrarca (40), Charlotte Kresse (42), John Taraborelli, Sam Spak (83), David Scharfenberg, Dan Lawlor, Barbara Fields, Roger Boudreau (72), Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, Brian Lalli, Tessa Roy, David Maglio, Julia Holstein (3), Kelsey Mullen (34), and Colin Cianciolo.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Sports: If you just want to smile all weekend, read this fun story about the rise of Dustin Pedroia. Read more.

⚓ Politics: US Senator Elizabeth Warren is slowing the confirmation of a top higher education official as she intensifies pressure on President Joe Biden to do more to reform the federal student loan system. Read more.

⚓ Health: Experts believe that more than 40 percent of nursing home employees nationwide still haven’t gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. Read more.

⚓ Entertainment: Matthew Gilbert breaks down the 10 best television shows of 2021 (so far). Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits was a guest on “Political Roundtable” on The Public’s Radio this morning. You can listen here.

⚓ The House Labor Committee will consider the proposed pay equity bill at 1:30 p.m.

⚓ The state has extended its pre-kindergarten lottery through July 11, so if you’ve got little ones (or you are a little one), make sure you sign up.

Advertisement

⚓ Governor McKee will be in Central Falls at 2 p.m. to launch a free kayak instruction program for children in the city.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.