Pay equity bill moving toward passage after negotiations with business community

“I’m ecstatic,” the bill’s House sponsor, Representative Susan R. Donovan, said following Friday’s committee vote. “What it means is that when you go for a job, you are on a level playing field.”

The bill moves to the House floor on Monday, putting it on the fast track to go to Governor Daniel J. McKee’s desk by the end of next week.

PROVIDENCE — The House Labor Committee on Friday voted 12-0 for a pay equity bill that emerged from “marathon” negotiations with the business community.

Donovan, a Bristol Democrat, said she had just talked with a female lawyer who recalled being paid less than a man who worked in a junior position at a law firm. When that female lawyer confronted her boss, he told her the male lawyer “had a family to support” and she did not.

Advertisement

“That was the attitude,” said Donovan, who recalled being paid half as much as a male coach when she coached at a New Hampshire high school. “These are the things women my age have been through.”

But that will change, she said, under the legislation that resulted from many hours of negotiation with the business community.

The bill would update the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by, for example, preventing employers from paying women less than men for “substantially similar” work, rather than only for exactly the same work. And it would prohibit employers from relying on wage history to set pay when hiring.

The bill would clarify when employers can pay an employee differently than someone else doing a similar job for reasons such as seniority, education, work-related travel, or a merit system. And the revised version contains a “safe harbor” provision that protects employers if they conduct a self-evaluation and eliminate unlawful wage disparities.

Three years ago, advocates of a pay equity bill blasted then-House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello for what they considered a last-minute gutting of their legislation. But on Friday, advocates praised new House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi for shepherding a compromise with the business community.

Advertisement

Donovan said Shekarchi spent three hours negotiating the bill on Father’s Day and made clear to the business community that a bill would move forward this year. “They could not run out the clock,” she said.

The House issued a statement announcing the compromise agreement.

“Due to the hard work of advocates and the business community, I predict this legislation will be a model for pay equity in the nation,” Shekarchi said. “We have taken best practices adopted in both Massachusetts and Oregon and blended them into a final product that will ensure that women receive equitable compensation and protections in our state. Women deserve the same consideration their counterparts receive.”

The announcement included comments from the business community.

“I thank Speaker Shekarchi for all the time and effort he expended to make this far better than the original proposal,” said Bob Goldberg, lobbyist for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. “It is unheard of for a Speaker to put that much work into a piece of legislation and we appreciate his efforts.”

Liz Catucci, president and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, thanked business groups that provided input and information over the past three months as the chamber worked with the bill’s advocates “to craft a workable law.”

Advertisement

According to data from the National Women’s Law Center, women working full-time, year-round typically make only 82 cents for every $1 men make nationally, and in Rhode Island, women overall earn 84.8 cents for every $1 men earn.

The disparity is greatest for women of color, with Black women in Rhode Island earning 61 cents for every $1 earned by men, while Latinas earn 53 cents, according to the center.

“This isn’t just for women and minorities,” Donovan said. “Everyone will benefit from this bill, but right now women will benefit the most because of what’s been happening to them over the years.”

In March, the Senate voted 34-2 for a companion bill introduced by Senator Gayle L. Goldin, a Providence Democrat. But now that bill will be amended to reflect the revised House bill, and the Senate will vote on both the Donovan and Goldin bills next week, Senate spokesman Greg Pare said. “It has been a priority of the Senate for a number of years,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.