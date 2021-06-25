Person dies in two vehicle crash on Interstate 291 in Chicopee

The crash happened in the eastbound lane at 1 a.m., State Police said in a statement. Troopers found an individual suffering from serious injuries when they arrived at the scene.

A person died after they were involved in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 291 in Chicopee early Friday morning, State Police said.

The troopers performed CPR on the victim and used an automated external defibrillator in an attempt to receive them, but the person died at the scene, State Police said. The conditions of other individuals involved in the crash was not known Friday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.