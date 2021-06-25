R.I. state labor department warns of email phishing scam about professional licenses

CRANSTON, R.I. — The state Department of Labor and Training is warning Rhode Island residents of an email phishing scam regarding professional licenses.

The phishing email, which does not come from a DLT email address, asks recipients to verify their license information on a fraudulent website, the agency said in a statement Thursday.

It is not a legitimate correspondence from DLT and anyone who receives the email regarding professional license verification is advised to delete it immediately, the agency said.